API and Intermediates – Leading Manufacturer and Supplier in India

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Award-Winning API, Intermediates Manufacturer with Advanced technology, Largest CGMP mfg facilities Expertise in Contract Mfg to Custom Synthesis.

Kekule Pharma is a leading intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing company specializing in the development of innovative processes for the synthesis of a wide range of products.

Kekule Pharma undertakes custom synthesis and contract manufacturing. Value creation for our customers is at the core of what we do. We achieve this through a partnership with our customers and supporting them in meeting their goals in terms of quality, time and costs. Based in Hyderabad, the pharma hub of India, we have made our presence felt in the highly competitive field of APIs and intermediates, by offering customers the highest quality, cost-competitive products with a short development time

As always, We stay true to our motto –

‘Inspired by Life, Driven by Science’.

