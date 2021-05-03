Live Cell Imaging Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Live Cell Imaging Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Live Cell Imaging Market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing popularity of kinetic research over fixed cellular analysis. Live cell imaging is the study of cells in real-time with the help of images obtained from microscopes and screening systems. Technology has enhanced the approach of scientists to examine proteins, internal cell structures molecular synergy and cellular processes. This allows them to observe cells and to understand the in-depth analysis instead of learning the images of fixed cells.

Key Players:

Carl Zeiss

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Olympus Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

More information that is precise can be achieved with the help of live cell imaging that plays an important role in understanding cell dynamics in research fields like immunology, microbiology, neurology and others. Technological modernizations in live cell imaging are projected to fulfill the demands of different end-users. Technological improvements along with other factors are likely to boost the live cell imaging market in the forecast period at CAGR of 8.5%.

The growing concern of cancer is one of the major factors for the rising demand for the live cell imaging technology. Moreover, governments worldwide are taking initiatives to fund the cell-based research which will contribute live cell imaging industry. Besides, live cell imaging can be used for a wide number of applications along with understanding of dynamics processes of cellular structures.

Additionally, live cell imaging can also be used to study cell integrity, enzyme activity, protein trafficking exocytosis, localization of molecules and endocytosis among others. Likewise, the process can also be applied to observe the molecules in live animals. The pharmaceuticals companies are also adopting the live cell imaging for high-quality screening. Conversely, the costly installation of live cell imaging is acting as a restraint for the live cell imaging industry. Dearth in technical proficiency also restrains the market growth. Moreover, with rising investments in training and developments programs is expected to affect comparatively less in the near future. Also, the live cell imaging techniques is gradually being used in the pharmaceutical companies to develop personalized medicine which is predicted to fuel the market.

Application Outlook:

Cell Biology

Developmental Biology

Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

Product Outlook:

Equipment

Consumable

Software

Technology Outlook:

Time lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

High content screening (HCS)

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to hold larger share of the market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

