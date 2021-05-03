Indoor Air Purification Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2024

Felton, California , USA, May 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Indoor Air Purification Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to rising awareness among consumers regarding ill effects of indoor air impurities on health. Indoor air purification is the process of removing or deactivating indoor air pollutants. Indoor air purifiers help to maintain clean and safe environment in home as well as manufacturing and production facilities. They remove odors, contaminated particles, eliminate gaseous pollution and promote healthy air.

The factors driving indoor air purification are increasing levels of poor air quality and rise in spending power of consumers from emerging economies. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding industrial emissions and issues associated with the health of working staff are propelling the demand for indoor air purifiers, thereby fueling indoor air purification industry. However, release of byproducts and significant cost of indoor air purifiers are hampering the market growth of indoor air purification.

With the growing consumer awareness, manufacturers are witnessing opportunities to manufacture more efficient air quality products. Indoor air purifiers are gaining demand from Easter influences (CAM) complementary and alternative medicine. CAM includes wide range of treatments, therapies and health systems that are broadly used in healthcare facilities.

Global Indoor Air Purification Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Dust collectors & vacuums

Fume & smoke collectors

Mist eliminators

Fire & emergency exhaust

Others

Global Indoor Air Purification Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

HEPA

Electrostatic precipitators

Activated carbon

Ionic filters

Others

Global Indoor Air Purification Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

The key players in indoor air purification industry are Abatement Technologies, Inc., AllerAir Industries Inc., Aprilaire, Blueair, Inc., 3M Purification Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Industrial Air Solutions Inc., Clarcor, Inc., Halton Group, Trane Inc., Electrocorp, Sharp Corporation, Lennox International Inc. and Life well Environment Technology Co. Ltd

Global Indoor Air Purification Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

