Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 98 Bn by 2030 end

The global truck and bus radial (TBR) tire market is expected to surpass a high revenue threshold, primarily on the back of a burgeoning transportation and logistics industry, according to Fact.MR’s recently published report.

As manufacturing industries expand, demand for transporting raw materials and finished goods to end users is increasing. Consequently, production of heavy duty trucks is picking up pace, thereby accelerating demand for radial tires. In addition, burgeoning e-Commerce has proliferated the need for last-mile deliveries across prominent geographies, prompting industries to develop effective transportation links, thus necessitating higher fleet maintenance.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5246

Despite a substantial deceleration ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, growth prospects for the market appear largely positive, with projections set to resume normal trajectory post-2020, reaching a valuation of US$ 98 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

Key Takeaways from Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market Report

Trucks to capture substantial share by application in the TBR tire market space, attributed to increased production of medium and heavy duty trucks to transport goods.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5246

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is poised to be the most lucrative. Increasing awareness about constant fleet maintenance is driving growth.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a key revenue generator in the global TBR tire market, attributed to the presence of multiple tire manufacturers.

High dependence on public transport by passengers to heighten bus-grade radial tire sales.

“High proportion of rubber production is encouraging prominent radial tire manufacturers to foray into emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, thereby providing traction to the truck and bus radial tire market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5246/S

Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market Structure

The global truck and bus radial tire market comprises the following vendors:

Bridgestone Corporation

Aeolus Tyre

Hankook

MICHELIN

Cheng Shin Rubber

Toyo Tires

KUMHO Tire

Giti Tire

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Yokohama Rubber Company

ZC Rubber

Continental AG

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Xingyuan Group

Triangle Tire Group

Sailun Group

Prometeon Tyre Group

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5246

A combination of strategies ranging from strategic collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches pepper the global competitive landscape. Moreover, these companies are seeking firm footing across emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, owing to reduced production costs and availability of rubber.

Players such as Bridgestone Corporation are also integrating smart solutions to provide enhanced aftersales services to potential clients. The company partnered with Microsoft in June 2020 to develop an intelligent tire monitoring system with the objective of reducing accidents caused by technical failure.

In July 2020, MICHELIN collaborated with MotoE to carry forward its sustainable mobility and respect for environment objective. Under this partnership, MICHELIN has agreed to launch a new range of sustainable tires for motorsports.

In February 2020, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company launched its EfficientGrip Performance 2 tire series, which provides 50% higher mileage as compared to its earlier version. This series offers high tread elasticity and flexibility, optimized compound stiffness, and large central tread ribs.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com