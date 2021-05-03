Polyphenols Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2026

Polyphenols Market Outlook

Polyphenols are phytochemicals that are majorly found in vegetables, fruits, beverages, coffee, tea, and cereals. Polyphenols are antioxidants, owing to which, there has been an increase in the consumption of food products which are rich in polyphenols, which is a major growth driver for the polyphenols market.

Polyphenols also protect our body from free radical attacks, and defend our body against UV radiation. which poses as a catalyst in fuelling the demand for polyphenols in the market. The increasing health-conscious trend among consumers is also a major contributor to the growth in the demand for polyphenols in the market. Polyphenols are used as astringents, flavours, and colours, and also help in maintaining stability from oxidation.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2554





In light of the fact that there has been a constant growth in the food and beverage industry, a rise in the demand for polyphenols is expected. Polyphenols are also used in cosmetics, owing to their anti-aging properties. Recently, the cosmetics industry has been witnessing a boost, owing to an augmented focus of consumers on personal care, and increase in spending on these products, which is anticipated to complement the growth of the polyphenols market over the forecast period.

Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers is Driving the Polyphenols Market

Globally, the polyphenols market is expected to witness a boost, owing to the various health benefits of polyphenols. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the easy availability of the sources of polyphenols is also a major growth driver for the polyphenols market. Polyphenols are available in liquid, solid, and some other forms as well.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2554



Polyphenols are used as a dietary supplement, and also come in the tablet and capsule forms. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of polyphenols is anticipated to fuel the growth in the demand for polyphenols in the market.

A wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry, coupled with the health benefits of polyphenols, is anticipated to drive the polyphenols market.

Polyphenols are used in the treatment of diabetes, cancer, obesity, anogenital warts, skin tumors, etc., which makes them fit as an ingredient in many medicines, which is expected to boost the demand for polyphenols in the market.

Polyphenols Market: Market Segmentation

Connect To An Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2554

On the basis of form, the global polyphenols market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Others

On the basis of source, the global polyphenols market has been segmented as:

Fruits Grape Seeds Apples Berries Cherries

Plant Extracts

Vegetables

Others

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2554/S



On the basis of end use, the global polyphenols market has been segmented as:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Others

Global Polyphenols Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global polyphenols market are Danisco A/S, MB-Holding GmbH & Co KG, Schokolade GMBH & Co KG, Indena S.P.A, Naturex S.A., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co Ltd, Frutarom Ltd., Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., and Ajinomoto OmniChem NV, among others.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/09/1899953/0/en/High-End-Acceptance-of-Green-Insulation-Set-to-Augment-Insulation-Blow-in-Machine-Market-Growth-during-Forecast-Period-details-Fact-MR-study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com