The Great Hoes of America

Now over 350 memes sent to this site, via e-mail, attached pictures, videos, and caricatures, by people just like you.

Social Media censors any subjects that they disagree with, including President Trump and his supporters. This happened once before in Germany.

Those that forget History are Doomed to repeat it.

Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

World Trade Center, September 11, 2001.

Election Day, November 3, 2020
Doomed America.
Communist takeover.

This website is intended to help those who are blinded by the leftist media and present administration. It allows you to see what is happening to our cherished country. We are not a racist people and do not want to diminish our police force.

True Americans love our country and will fight to the end to preserve our way of life.

There is a present day “False Prophet” that has a small army of depraved people in its service including politicians, celebrities, and powerful wealthy persons. These people are exposed on this website, along with a total of forty (40) other subjects. This is also an entertaining link with a “Stress Relief” subject.

