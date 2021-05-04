Superdisintegrants Market Worth $536.5 million – Geographical Analysis and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Superdisintegrants Market by Product (Modified Starch, Modified Cellulose, Crospovidone, Ion Exchange Resin), Formulation (Tablet, Capsules), Therapeutic Area (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Hematology) – Global Forecast to 2023″, is expected to reach USD 536.5 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 366.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The increasing adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, the growing generics market, and the emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry are factors driving the market for superdisintegrants. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets and the growth of the overall pharmaceutical market in these markets present significant opportunities for market growth. However, safety and quality concerns are expected to challenge the growth of the superdisintegrants market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity: Pharmaceutical market expansion in emerging countries;

The traditionally lucrative pharmaceuticals market is becoming challenging from a growth perspective due to the diminishing drug pipeline, government pressures to curtail healthcare costs, and the increasing regulations on innovative products. This is encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to move their manufacturing bases closer to high-growth emerging markets. Through this, manufacturers can take advantage of the low-cost manufacturing along with several financial benefits in terms of attractive tax rates and lenient regulatory guidelines for manufacturing in these countries. A number of major excipient manufacturers are either planning capacity expansions of their existing plants in emerging countries or setting up new manufacturing plants in emerging markets such as China and India.

The tablets segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2018

Based on formulation, is segmented into tablets and capsules. In 2018, the tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market. Benefits such as stability, low manufacturing cost (as compared to other dosage forms), easy product identification, and compactness are driving the production of tablet formulations. The increasing focus on fast and orally disintegrating tablets is also contributing to the large share of this segment.

Geographical View in-detailed: Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in Germany.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).

BASF was the leading player in the superdisintegrants market and accounted for the largest share in 2017. The company offers a well-balanced portfolio for the market. Its stronghold in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is primarily attributed to its innovative product portfolio and strong relationships with its customers. Additionally, having a large number of production sites gives it a competitive advantage over other players in the excipients market. The company also provides customized products to make customers’ production processes more efficient. To remain competitive in the market, the company focuses on expanding its presence across the globe.