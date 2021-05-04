Polyurea Coating Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, May 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyurea Coating Market size is expected to value at USD 1.48 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to their numerous benefits over traditional coating such as epoxy, fiberglass, and paints. Some of important properties of polyurea coating include lower setting time, resistance to adverse atmospheric conditions and high mechanical strength.

In addition, polyurea coating offer additional advantages such as high standards of corrosion protection, waterproofing, and chemical & structural enhancement. These factors are expected to drive the growth of polyurea coating industry over the forecast period. Globally, the polyurea coating market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 12% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Furthermore, polyurea coating tends to exhibit advanced set of characteristics in spray applications such as higher mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance, short curing and setting time. Higher durability associated with polyurea coating in comparison with its substitutes is anticipated to foster market growth over the next seven years. The raw materials required to manufacture polyurea coating include aromatic isocyanate-based and aliphatic isocyanate-based. Polyurea coating is used along with technologies such as spraying, pouring and hand mixing.

Increasing demand for intumescent coating from building & construction industry owing to its numerous benefits such as higher durability and attractive appearances of the surfaces, thus driving the growth of polyurea coatings industry in the recent years. Additionally, polyurea coating also provides protection against harsh weather and external environmental factors such as ultra-violet radiation, high temperatures, acid rain, and pollution particles. These factors are predicted to boost market demand for polyurea coating during the forecast period.

Global Polyurea coating Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Aromatic Isocyanate-Based

Aliphatic Isocyanate-Based

Global Polyurea coating Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea

Global Polyurea coating Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Spraying

Pouring

Hand Mixing

Global Polyurea coating Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Others

The key players in the polyurea coating industry are PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nukote Coating Systems, Inc., Versaflex Inc., Specialty Products Inc., Armorthane Inc., Wasser Co., Rhino Linings Co., Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Albemarle Co., Huntsman Co., BASF SE, and Covestro, Inc.

Global Polyurea coating Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

