Lucintel Forecasts Door and Window Market to grow at CAGR of 7%- 9%

According to the recent study the Door and Window Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 7%- 9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 67 tables in this 211 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in door and window market by end use, (residential and commercial), by product type (door and window), by material type (metal, plastic, wood, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Metal door and window market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the door and window market is segmented into metal, plastic, wood, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the metal door and window market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its features such as durability, high strength, and light weight. The plastic segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.

“Within the door and window market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing residential construction in emerging nations.

“Asia pacific will dominate the door and window market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.

Major players of door and window market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. LIXIL Group, Sanwa Holdings, YKK Group, Masonite International, and JELD-WEN are among the major Door and window providers.

Major players of door and window market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. LIXIL Group, Sanwa Holdings, YKK Group, Masonite International, and JELD-WEN are among the major Door and window providers.