Steering Sector Shaft Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2021 – 2031 -end

Steering shaft manufacturers focuses on producing steering shaft to cater to different market demand from commercial heavy vehicle to a small vehicle. The introduction of a new variant in the market of steering shaft market supported the demand for the steering shafts. Besides, manufacturers are becoming more specific while production of the shaft.

How New Technologies are Transforming Steering Sector Shaft Market?

Steering shaft sector technology has significantly changed in the last few years. Germany is focusing on developing steering shaft for SUV passenger vehicle due to its increasing demand in the market. Heavy vehicle manufacturers have collaborated with German companies to produce steering shaft with a hydraulic pump to absorb more pressure. This will lead the automobile industry towards making heavy vehicles more comforting. Additionally, this segment has gained pace with providing different products. Steering wheel speed sensors garner the sports car market, due to their sensor which provides details about the speed. Most of the manufacturers are using such sensors in the luxury car segment, to capture more market share.

Segmentation of Steering Sector Shaft Market

Based on the type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Double D

Splined

Smooth

Based on the material, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Steel shaft

Aluminum shaft

Based on the Vehicle type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Passenger vehicle Hatchback Sedan SUV/MPV

Commercial vehicle Light commercial vehicle Heavy commercial vehicle



Based on the technology type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Manual

EPS

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Based on the Component type, steering sector shaft market can be segmented into:

Steering Wheel Speed Sensor

Hydraulic Pump

Steering Column

Electric motor

What are the Key Player Doing in Steering Sector Shaft Market?

Most of the manufacturers of steering shafts are based in

Japan

U.S.

Germany.

The global steering shaft market is dominated by players such as

JTEKT Corporation

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GMBH

ZF TRW, NSK Ltd.

Nexteer Automotive Group

To expand their market even further these companies focus on associating with more automotive industries and local players to expand and broaden their market presence.

