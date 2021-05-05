Potassium Metabisulfite Market Expected To Witness An Astonishing Growth During Forecast Period And Create Massive Opportunity

Market outlook: Potassium Metabisulfite

Potassium metabisulfite is a white crystalline powder possessing a sharp odor of sulfur dioxide. Potassium metabisulfite is commonly called as potassium pyrosulfite and used as an antioxidant, preserving agent and a chemical sterilant.

The disulfite property makes it suitable for acting as a substitute for sodium metabisulfite. The breakdown of potassium metabisulfite gives potassium sulfite and sulfur dioxide due to its monoclinic crystal structure.

However, potassium metabisulfite is associated with some demerits such as difficulty in breathing along with reddening and irritation of skin upon constant exposure. Proper alkaline conditions are maintained while using potassium bisulfite, especially with acids to avoid the release of toxic gases.

R&D department of leading manufacturers are working to overcome the harmful effects of potassium metabisulfite for making it completely safe for consumption.

Global Potassium metabisulfite Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of function, global potassium metabisulfite market has been segmented as:

Antibrowning Agent

Preservative

Bleaching Agent

Others

On the basis of type, global potassium metabisulfite market has been segmented as:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

On the basis of End-use, global potassium metabisulfite market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages Industry

Textiles

Gold Processing

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of region, the global potassium metabisulfite market has been segmented as-

North America Potassium metabisulfite Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Potassium metabisulfite Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Potassium metabisulfite Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Potassium metabisulfite Market

Japan Potassium metabisulfite Market

APEJ Potassium metabisulfite Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

The Middle East & Africa Potassium metabisulfite Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Potassium Metabisulfite Market: Region-wise Outlook

The consumption rate of beer and wine in the Polar region is generally high for maintaining body temperature during extreme conditions thus, increasing the demand for potassium bisulfite in these regions. The largest consumption of potassium metabisulfite has been reported in U.S., Turkey, Italy, and France due to the growing youth population and their dependence on beer and wine.

Asia-Pacific is also among the leading consumers for potassium metabisulfite due to the growth of food and beverage industries. The increasing demand for packed foods is also one of the reasons for propagating the growth of potassium metabisulfite market. The Middle East and Africa constitute a small proportion of the potassium metabisulfite market.

Potassium Metabisulfite Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers of potassium metabisulfite include Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited, BASF SE, Imperial Chemical Incorporation, Murphy and Son Ltd., Laffort, Triveni Chemicals, Interchem Pvt. Ltd, Jay Dinesh Chemicals, Shakti Chemicals, Ultramarines India and, Avantor Performance Chemicals.

