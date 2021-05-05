3D Holographic Display Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

Rockville, United States, 2021-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Holographic Display Market: Introduction

As advancements in display technology are being witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display types, such as 3D holographic displays, is also being witnessed in the market. Owing to increasing disposable income, customer expenditure and demand for high-performance displays with smaller form factors and low energy consumption, it is expected that considerable traction towards 3D holographic displays will be witnessed across the globe during the forecast period.

3D holographic displays are displays which offer cost-effective virtual three dimensional display image of an object in small form factors. 3D holographic displays eliminate the requirement of any external assisting device, such as special glasses or equipment for viewing the image, and are thus, comparatively preferred over other devices that exist in the same category. 3D holographic displays have witnessed considerable traction from various industry verticals, especially from entertainment, consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

3D Holographic Display Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the 3D Holographic Display market are Eon Reality Inc., Zebra Imaging, Konica Minolta Inc., AV Concepts, Inc., Provision Holding, Inc., Holoxica, etc.

The 3D holographic display market is still in its nascent stage and is witnessing emergence and establishment of various new entrants in the market.

3D Holographic Display Market: Segmentation

The Global 3D holographic display market can be segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical and region.

Segmentation for 3D Holographic Display market by technology:

On the basis of technology, the 3D holographic display market can be segmented as:

Touchable

Laser

Plasma

MEMS

Others

Segmentation for 3D Holographic Display market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of technology, the 3D holographic display market can be segmented as:

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Medical

Consumer Electronics

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional analysis for global 3D Holographic Display market includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

