Window, Gutter & Exterior Cleaning Ottawa Property Owners Know, Like & Trust

Performance Window Cleaning provides more than just top-notch window cleaning Ottawa services. Named as Canada's #1 exterior cleaning company, they make sure that all components of your home's exterior — from decks to fences, gutters to walkways — are free of dirt, grime, and other blemishes.

Their cleaning professionals are all trained to give 100% customer satisfaction, leaving no corner and surface uncleaned. Their year-round services are priced at the most competitive rates in the market.

Comprehensive Exterior Cleaning Solutions

Here are the services offered by Performance Window Cleaning:

Window cleaning. Your window says a lot about your property — whether it’s a residential or a commercial one. With PWC’s expert cleaning team, you can be confident that all your windows (interior and exterior sides) can look as good as new. Their meticulousness will also assure you that they won’t leave a scratch or damage to your glass.

Fence cleaning. Cleaning your fence is part of PWC’s exterior cleaning Ottawa services. Primarily done through power-washing, they use only the best equipment and cleaning agents to remove any dirt off your wall. However, they also take into account the material used in your fence to make sure that it won’t get damaged in the process.

Deck cleaning. Decks add value to your home. But when they get dirty and unmaintained over time, they can do the opposite if you want to preserve their lifespan and secure their safety and functionality. PWC has the most experienced cleaning crew to help you out.

Gutter cleaning. To prevent water damage and the destruction of your home’s landscaping, regular gutter and eavestrough cleaning Ottawa is essential. If you leave this job to the hands of the pros in PWC, you can get the best value for your money. Their gutter cleaning services are considered the best in town.

Walkway cleaning. Apart from gutter cleaning Ottawa, PWC also specializes in cleaning and maintaining walkways. With this service, you can impede weeds from growing and enhance your property’s curb appeal. You can also help protect these surfaces’ functionality and durability.

Building cleaning. If you own a commercial property, it’s part of your responsibility to keep its walls, windows, and other exterior components pristine. This will help you boost your reputation as a business and leave a good impression on your customers and other passers-by. When it comes to building cleaning Ottawa, PWC is second to none. They use high-quality materials and guarantee to leave minimal disruption to your business operations.

Graffiti removal. One of the many unwanted blemishes property owners have to deal with is graffiti. Time-consuming to get rid of if done on your own, this is a kind of cleaning activity that’s better entrusted to the experts. PWC offers graffiti removal Ottawa services that are prompt, efficient, and cost-effective.

