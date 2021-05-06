PALM BEACH, FL, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Former President Donald Trump’s advisor on the US-China deal was spotted with veteran Republican strategist and President Trump’s former campaign manager Roger Stone. They were seen together heading to a GOP event at Mar-a-Lago that the former President owns. The event was attended by many other top GOP Big-Money donors and also assumed that the former President would continue laying the groundwork for a possible re-run in 2024 for the United States Presidency.

Apart from being the former President’s advisor on the American-Chinese trade deal, Andrew Sobko is also known as a top entrepreneur with a reputation for building big businesses and recently launched the HEDGE FUND. He is involved in artificial intelligence (AI), Finance, logistics, and recyclable materials. He has built a reputation by being innovative, especially in technology and artificial intelligence, by developing alpha learning AI-based hedge funds. He also holds the position of the CEO of CDL1000 — Technology-Logistics company.

“I’m not just a businessman. I’m a patriot and a proud American. All my success is devoted to making the lives of Americans better and creating jobs. I’m here to meet and greet other like-minded people who, too, like me, want to make this country a better place economically, financially, and from every other perspective. Our friend Roger Stone is also here with the same objective, which he has done consistently for a very long time now. It won’t be long before the right person has the top job again and makes America a better place, a greater place”, said Andrew Sobko.

About Andrew Sobko:

Andrew Sobko is an entrepreneur with an impressive portfolio of enterprises and business ventures. He has multiple successful business ventures based on artificial intelligence. He is currently the CEO of a supply chain logistics company called CDL1000.