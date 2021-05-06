Empower Your Store with Contactless Payment Setup from Retail Control Systems (RCS)

Posted on 2021-05-06

New Hampshire, USA, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Retail Control Systems or RCS brings you the most effective and efficient retail POS systems solutions for any retail store business. They offer their solutions for general stores, wine and liquor stores, garden centers, museums, attractions, goodwill industries, thrift stores and so on. They also provide Anthea, the cannabis retail software for more effective management and complete compliance.

We got to talk to a spokesperson from RCS. While talking about how to setup contactless payments, he said, “In the current age when everything is digital, it is crucial that you embrace technology. Keeping this in mind, we have brought to you the contactless payment systems that will not only make your payments easier and smoother but will also help you maintain social distancing during the pandemic by minimizing the contact.” Stores like Curtis Liquor have partnered with Retail Control Systems (RCS) for this option.

Why Retail Control System

Retail POS systems can empower a business while ensuring more sales and an impressive impact on the shoppers. And you can enjoy the perks of the POS system with a company like Retail Control Systems (RCS). When you are partnering with RCS, you will get,

  • Efficient and updated POS systems
  • Software for easier inventory management and efficient checkout
  • Dedicated software for the thrift store and cannabis retail
  • Software compatible with Windows 10
  • iPad POS systems
  • 100% compliance

So, for contactless payments, visit www.retailcontrolsystems.com or dial 800-417-3030 now.

 About Retail Control Systems

Retail Control Systems (RCS) is a New Hampshire-based agency offering retail POS systems for different retails stores, thrift stores, museums and attractions and cannabis retail. Increase your store efficiency with easier inventory management and contactless payments. For more details, visit www.retailcontrolsystems.com or dial 800-417-3030 now.

Contact:
Retail Control Systems
Address: 86 Chosen Vale Lane, Suite 206
City:  Enfield
Post Code: 03748
State: New Hampshire
Country: USA
Telephone: 1-800-417-3030
Email: sales@retailcontrolsystems.com
Website: https://www.retailcontrolsystems.com/
###

 

