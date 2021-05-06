Freshair Purification Solutions Brings Air-Purifiers that are Effective Against COVID-19 New Strain

Manila, Philippines, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Freshair Purification Solutions is a reputed provider of new COVID-19 strain-resistant air purifiers for the home, car, and hospitality industries.

Freshair Purification Solutions is a frontline technology company that brings out unique products in the domain of air and surface purification. Their Air purifiers, such as Freshair 3 and K9000 Purifiers, are scientifically proven to reduce SARS-CoV-2 strains from the air as well as surfaces.

As you know, COVID-19 strains are evolving and mutating over time. PCO based air purification system has the safest, fastest, and most prominent technology to seek and destroy DNA And RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (Novel Coronavirus), Swine Flu (H1N1), Avian Bird Flu (H5N8), Hepatitis A (HAV), and MS2 Bacteriophage. It destroys harmful microbes regardless of their size, on surfaces, and in the air.

Some of the features of this product are as follows:

Continuous Disinfection 24/7/365

Affordable

Free-Standing/Portable

Plug & Purify

No Chemicals Or Ozone (Optional)

No Byproducts

Works Quickly And Quietly

Safe To Use In Occupied Spaces

Works In Real-time

Made For Indoor Areas Up To 3,000 Sq. Ft. – Homes, Offices, Public Places, Clinics, Restaurants And Hotels

PCA technology creates powerful oxidizers, known as Air Scrubbers that are released in the room by this purifier. It then pulls free Oxygen and water molecules in the air by patented Freshair Honeycomb matrix.

Here are some of the specifications of the testing done on these air purifiers that make them COVID-19 resistant:

Radio Photocatalytic Oxidation was tested On Live SARS-CoV-2 Virus, not proxy or surrogate strains.

It has demonstrated a 99.98% surface kill rate of SARS-CoV-2 Virus within 7 hours.

Test Completed In An Independent FDA-Compliant Lab

Freshair Purification Solutions offer high quality products and is continually working to enhance the consumer experience. To know more about their products, visit https://ecoairpurifiers.com/ and contact them by e-mail at sales@ecoairpurifiers.com or call (02) 8847-0620, 8847-0602.

About the Company:

Freshair Purification Solutions has been at the forefront of Healthy Living Technologies and strive to keep you and your loved ones healthy. The company was founded in 2003 and offers a wide range of products and services from technology for air solutions, car accessories, safety and security window films, and GPS tracking systems.