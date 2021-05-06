Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd wins tender for 108 EMS operations in Punjab

Punjab, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), Asia’s leading private emergency medical service (EMS) provider has successfully won the tender for 108 EMS operations in Punjab for a fleet of 270 ambulances as per the PPP agreement with the Government of Punjab, Department of Health & family Welfare & Punjab Health System Corporation and NHM Punjab. The 270 Ambulance fleet consist of 245 Basic Life Support & 25 Advance Life Support Ambulances.

Ziqitza operates the 108 emergency service number with GPS-enabled ambulances and is professionally managed 24/7 through a centralized 108 call center. The centre is equipped with the latest technology and infrastructure with trained manpower. The ambulances are strategically located in the operational district in such a way that the entire district can be covered within minimum time. The entire service right from a person making a call to the necessary pre-hospital care in the ambulance and taking the victim to the nearest hospital will be absolutely free to every citizen of Punjab.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Saikat Mukherjee, Project Head, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, “As an emergency medical service provider, our primary focus has always been to facilitate faster and more efficient transfers of emergency cases to medical institutions. We truly appreciate the efforts and support received from the Govt. of Punjab and all the officers of the Health Department, for all the support provided so far which has helped to enable smooth functioning of the ambulance services in the region. With the complete fleet of 270 ambulances, we would be able to provide better access to the pre-hospital services.This service will help save a lot of innocent lives which were lost due to lack of emergency response service. We will provide all the support and assistance needed to ensure that this ERS is available to all the people of the state across the districts, towns and villages”

The fleet of Advanced Life Support (ALS) care requires medical monitoring and care by a trained EMT-Paramedic and includes monitoring vital signs, advanced drug therapy, cardiac monitoring, oxygen and IV therapy. The ALS Ambulance managed by Ziqitza Healthcare Limited is equipped with state-of-the-art heart and blood pressure monitoring equipment, pulse oximetry, IV pumps, oxygen delivery devices including a CPAP and advanced medications used to treat a variety of medical emergencies, provide pain relief, cardiac life support, airway support, among other things. Ziqitza now has 25 such Advance life support ambulances operational across Punjab.

Ziqitza, since its service in the state from 2011, has successfully transferred over 2 million cases across the State and has attended 500 emergencies on a daily basis. Furthermore, it has handled 2618+ safe deliveries in the ambulance, attended to 185,000+ accident cases and helped 614,000+ pregnant women reach on time to the hospital.

As part of company’s commitment to save lives, Ziqitza will conduct the ‘First Responder Program’ (FRP) among local schools, colleges and public – private organizations. In the past to spread awareness regarding Golden Hour importance the company had conducted First Aid Workshops across the state and over 72,000 participants were trained free of cost for providing first aid. The objective is to guide common public on what to do, before an ambulance arrives at the location and thus increasing the chance of survival of the patient during the ‘Golden Hour’. Following its ‘Responsible Corporate Citizen’ line of duties as a social enterprise. Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan and Ziqitza Rajasthan also have similarconducted the initiative to educate and train people on first aid in order to save as many lives as possible within the golden hour.