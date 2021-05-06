ACL Mobile Limited Provides A Dynamic Range Of Whatsapp Business Solutions

Noida, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2000, ACL Mobile Limited has emerged as one of the best service providers enabling commercial organizations to leverage Whatsapp business API solution in an efficient manner. Today, Whatsapp is used by more than a billion people across the world, and hence provides businesses to connect with a large chunk of their target audience in an extremely convenient and hassle-free fashion

ACL Mobile Limited is a WhatsApp business solution provider that helps medium and large enterprises to develop their first official WhatsApp messaging experience through the rich media platform of this company. Whatsapp as a business tool can be used in several ways, such as to deliver notifications/ alerts, transaction and service-related messages to customers in an engaging and informative matter, while being supported by rich-text messages and media sharing.

Being in the business for years, ACL Mobile Limited understands how important it is for companies to maintain constant, two-way communication with their customers to ensure superior satisfaction and engagement. Hence, their platform offers high availability with 99.99% up time. The ACL platform is 100% secure with authentication and audit trail and supports end-to-end encrypted messages between entities. This company additionally provides 24 /7 support to ensure optimal business continuity, while helping their customers to gain an edge against their marketing competition. They also provide assistance as a Whatsapp bulk message sender. These bulk messages can serve as an advantageous business tool.

Get in touch with ACL Mobile Limited at +91 120 6139000 or send them a mail at sales@aclmobile.com. One can even fill out the contact form present on the website of this company to reach out to them.

