2-3 BHK flats in Pune. 2-3 bedrooms for sale in Pune above 75 lakhs.

Avon Vista

-Naiknavare Developers.

  • Introduction-

The word ‘Avon’ means a River & ‘Vista’ means a Pleasing View. We have designed 2-3 BHK flats in Balewadi that let you wake up to the serene riverside. Whether you’re sipping tea in your living room, working out in the gym, or taking a quick dip in the pool, you will have a magnificent river view.

We designed this space to ensure your privacy, children’s security, and recreational zones which are traffic-free for everyone. Each flat is sensibly crafted to offer ample sunlight and excellent ventilation.

Our new project in Balewadi is near the Wakad Bridge, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Hinjewadi IT Park. Also, major educational centers such as MITCON International School, Vivz World Pre- School, Indian Academy of Digital Marketing, and recreational destinations are located in the same vicinity. The 6-acre project includes 6 towers and a 1-acre clubhouse with full amenities with a spacious & luxurious Home in balewadi. Our residential property is in Balewadi, Near Baner & Wakad.  Get closer to staying in a 2-3 BHK home that is sensibly constructed and beautifully designed!

Of the 6 impressive towers at Avon Vista, 2 are ready possession, 2 are under construction, and 2 are launched, giving you ample options to choose from.

Premium project of Naiknavare Developers in West Pune and Proximity to Balewadi, Baner, and Hinjewadi. The 6-acre project comprising of 6 towers and a 1-acre clubhouse fully amenities. Each tower is 21 floors. Phase 1- A1, A2, and B1. Phase 2- B2, B3, and A3. Ground floor double-height (Multilevel puzzle car parking) + 21 habitable residential floors. 6 apartments on each floor, 2 BHK- 757 and, 826, 3 BHK- 945, 1030, 1154, and 1199 carpet area, and the costing starts from 2 BHK 85 lakhs onwards, and 3 BHK costing starts from 1.03 crore onwards and the costing is negotiable. The project has been approved by all the banks, and Possession is in December 2022 as per RERA.

  • Amenities-

Avon Vista, you can come home to extensive amenities for limitless living with our Infinity swimming pool with Kid’s pool, well-equipped gymnasium, Aerobic/ Yoga/ Dance room, Children’s play area, party lawn, Tennis court, Futsal court, Squash court, Pool table, Table tennis, Skating rink, Multi-Purpose sports court, Jogging/ Walking track, Naturally shaded seating space, Tree-lined waterfront embankment along the river, Grand double-height lounge, extending into the landscaped area, Open-air yoga lawns at ground level, etc.  All these resort-type amenities will be available only in Avon Vista Project in Balewadi.

  • Specification-
    • Flooring & Dado – Vitrified tiles flooring in Living room, bedrooms, kitchen, terraces, and utility, etc.
    • Kitchen – Granite-top kitchen platform with S.S. sink and Piped gas for each flat from gas bank/ MNGL, etc.
    • Doors & Window s- Main door shutters laminated on both sides with night latch wooden door frame and internal doors and toilets doors – skin molded door shutter with wooden door frame spray paint finish with cylindrical mortise lock, etc.
    • Plumbing & water supply – Concealed plumbing in all toilets and C.P. Fittings of Jaguar or equivalent make, etc.
    • Electrification & cabling – Concealed copper writing with modular switches, Television point in the living room and all bedrooms and Provision for internet in the living room, etc.
    • Painting – Acrylic water base paint for internal walls and OBD paint for ceiling and Acrylic textured paint for external walls, etc.
    • Security – CCTV surveillance for campus and entrance lobbies, CCTV camera surveillance accessible through a mobile application for safety and security of the residences and smoke detector in kitchens, etc.

 

  • Explore the Neighborhoods-
  • Shopping Centers: The Phoenix Market City will be developed within a distance of just 09 minutes from the Avon Vista Project. Orchid Hotel, Commercial Mall Wakad, & Xion mall are 5 min to 15 min from the Avon Vista Project.
  • Connectivity: Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Balewadi High Street & Hinjewadi IT Park are just 1 min to 15 min away from the Avon Vista project.
  • Educational Centers: MITCON International School, PICT Model School, Indira College of architecture & design, and D.Y. Patil Institute are just 3 minutes to 15 minutes away from the Avon Vista Project.
  • Hospitals: Lifeline Multispecialty hospital, Prime Multispecialty hospital, and Ruby Hall clinic are just 9 minutes to 17 minutes away from the Avon Vista Project.

 

 

