2-3 BHK flats in Pune. 2-3 bedrooms for sale in Pune above 75 lakhs.

Pune, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Avon Vista

-Naiknavare Developers.

Introduction-

The word ‘Avon’ means a River & ‘Vista’ means a Pleasing View. We have designed 2-3 BHK flats in Balewadi that let you wake up to the serene riverside. Whether you’re sipping tea in your living room, working out in the gym, or taking a quick dip in the pool, you will have a magnificent river view.

We designed this space to ensure your privacy, children’s security, and recreational zones which are traffic-free for everyone. Each flat is sensibly crafted to offer ample sunlight and excellent ventilation.

Our new project in Balewadi is near the Wakad Bridge, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Hinjewadi IT Park. Also, major educational centers such as MITCON International School, Vivz World Pre- School, Indian Academy of Digital Marketing, and recreational destinations are located in the same vicinity. The 6-acre project includes 6 towers and a 1-acre clubhouse with full amenities with a spacious & luxurious Home in balewadi. Our residential property is in Balewadi, Near Baner & Wakad. Get closer to staying in a 2-3 BHK home that is sensibly constructed and beautifully designed!

Of the 6 impressive towers at Avon Vista, 2 are ready possession, 2 are under construction, and 2 are launched, giving you ample options to choose from.

Premium project of Naiknavare Developers in West Pune and Proximity to Balewadi, Baner, and Hinjewadi. The 6-acre project comprising of 6 towers and a 1-acre clubhouse fully amenities. Each tower is 21 floors. Phase 1- A1, A2, and B1. Phase 2- B2, B3, and A3. Ground floor double-height (Multilevel puzzle car parking) + 21 habitable residential floors. 6 apartments on each floor, 2 BHK- 757 and, 826, 3 BHK- 945, 1030, 1154, and 1199 carpet area, and the costing starts from 2 BHK 85 lakhs onwards, and 3 BHK costing starts from 1.03 crore onwards and the costing is negotiable. The project has been approved by all the banks, and Possession is in December 2022 as per RERA.

Amenities-

Avon Vista, you can come home to extensive amenities for limitless living with our Infinity swimming pool with Kid’s pool, well-equipped gymnasium, Aerobic/ Yoga/ Dance room, Children’s play area, party lawn, Tennis court, Futsal court, Squash court, Pool table, Table tennis, Skating rink, Multi-Purpose sports court, Jogging/ Walking track, Naturally shaded seating space, Tree-lined waterfront embankment along the river, Grand double-height lounge, extending into the landscaped area, Open-air yoga lawns at ground level, etc. All these resort-type amenities will be available only in Avon Vista Project in Balewadi.

Specification- Flooring & Dado – Vitrified tiles flooring in Living room, bedrooms, kitchen, terraces, and utility, etc. Kitchen – Granite-top kitchen platform with S.S. sink and Piped gas for each flat from gas bank/ MNGL, etc. Doors & Window s- Main door shutters laminated on both sides with night latch wooden door frame and internal doors and toilets doors – skin molded door shutter with wooden door frame spray paint finish with cylindrical mortise lock, etc. Plumbing & water supply – Concealed plumbing in all toilets and C.P. Fittings of Jaguar or equivalent make, etc. Electrification & cabling – Concealed copper writing with modular switches, Television point in the living room and all bedrooms and Provision for internet in the living room, etc. Painting – Acrylic water base paint for internal walls and OBD paint for ceiling and Acrylic textured paint for external walls, etc. Security – CCTV surveillance for campus and entrance lobbies, CCTV camera surveillance accessible through a mobile application for safety and security of the residences and smoke detector in kitchens, etc.

