Fine Items Pulled from Estates Across The South will Come Up for Bid May 15th at Stevens Auction Co. in Aberdeen, Miss

Aberdeen, MS, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — A yellow 1965 Pontiac GTO classic car in excellent condition inside and out, a magnificent pair of carved wooden pedestals depicting cupids holding shells, an 1870s US Colt single-action .44 caliber Army pistol, and a historical piano manufactured by Alois Kern circa 1870 are just a few of the many fine items slated to come up for bid Saturday, May 15th by Stevens Auction Company, online and live in the Aberdeen gallery at 609 North Meridian Street.

The Spring Antique Estate Auction will kick off at 10 am Central time and features lifelong collections from three of the finest estate homes across the South. Rare examples of glassware, porcelains, cars, Persian rugs, furniture, early lighting, collectibles, original works of art and hundreds of hard-to-find items will cross the auction block – around 500 lots in all. “This could very well be our finest sale of the last fifteen years,” said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Co.

With a pre-sale estimate of $35,000-$50,000, the 1965 yellow GTO could easily end up being the top lot of the auction, but it isn’t the only tantalizing car up for bid. A couple others include:

– A 1924 Nash Super 6 touring car, found in a barn where it had been stored for many years. The car is in remarkable shape; it just needs a fuel pump (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– A 1978 Dodge Little Red Express pickup truck with all original interior, factory A/C, all original police interceptor engine and factory stack pipe exhaust (est. $25,000-$35,000).

The museum-worthy, Renaissance Revival double carved putti on carved pedestals, designed and carved by a true master in the mid-19th century, overall 74 inches tall, have an estimate of $20,000-$35,000. The .44 caliber US Colt single-action army pistol, Sept. 19, 1871/1872, Jan 1875, has an estimate of $10,000-$25,000 (book value is $60,000).

The historical piano made by Alois Kern around 1870 is a Verdienst Medaille edition piano, presenting a pair of Commemorative Medals of the two having attended. It was presented and shown at The Vienna 1873 and Paris 1878 World’s Fairs (est. $10,000-$25,000). Also offered will be a lovely early French harp in the original case, 70 inches in height.

Period furniture pieces will be plentiful, to include a cherry Queen Anne slant-front secretary (New England, circa 1800); a beautiful mahogany rococo standing or hanging mirror, made in 1850 by J. & J.W. Meeks, 8 feet 7 inches tall by 40 inches wide (est. $20,000-$40,000); a magnificent large rococo mahogany sideboard attributed to J. & J.W. Meeks, with carvings, a large bulbous center medallion and large finials on the lower shelf (typical of Meeks); and a wonderful John Henry Belter Fountain Elms slipper chair.

Also up for bid will be a Horner two-door bookcase, heavily carved, with original finish and three original shelves; a mahogany Empire banquet table with seven skirted leaves, gadrooned edge and claw feet (“One of the best we’ve ever sold,” said Mr. Stevens); and a beautiful floral marquetry inlaid mahogany kneehole slant-lid desk attributed to Horner.

The list continues with an Aesthetic Movement walnut slant-front secretary desk with tall tower bookcases at each end and great trim work; and a historical, large burl walnut Victorian cylinder desk previously owned by the Mayor of Memphis, Tenn., circa 1896, John J. Williams. Included in the lot is a book of historic Memphis photographs.

Furniture attributed to Pottier & Stymus include a walnut Renaissance Revival sofa with heads carved on arms and inlay in the crown; and a matching pair of walnut Renaissance Revival parlor chairs with inlaid crowns. Also sold will be a walnut Victorian carved over-the-mantel mirror with carved wood cupids and griffins, attributed to Horner.

Decorative accessories will feature Sevres urns, which are highly prized by collectors. They include a scenic royal blue 3-part urn with gilt bronze mounts and ornate handles with lion masks, 41 inches tall, signed “CH. OLIVIER” (est. $6,000-$12,000); and a Sevres royal blue urn with gilt decorations surrounding a painting of a seated beauty with gilt bronze mounts, signed “H. CATELIN”, 42 inches in height (est. $6,000-$12,000).

Bidders and designers eager to upgrade their homes can also bid on a bronze and marble clock set, a signed Baccarat centerpiece, a 19th century tantalus set, a pair of bronze and marble figural candelabras, Victorian pickle casters with original glass jars, a bronze of a Frederic Remington buffalo hunter and a pair of bronze blackamoors with candelabras.

Also offered will be beautiful large Persian rugs, a circa 1900 horse-drawn doctor’s buggy, an unusual oak Arts and Crafts lamp with a green painted glass shade (possibly Stickley), an important three-part pedestal with solid antique sienna marble (40 inches tall), and a walnut English barley twist fire screen with a gorgeous tapestry design.

An open house preview will be held on Friday, May 14th, from 10 am to 6 pm Central time, and doors will open at 8 am on auction day, May 15th. Pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check often for new additions and further information. For information not contained in the sales brochure, please call 662-369-2200 or email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net. Phone bids are welcome.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those with a valid state resale number. Refreshments will be served auction day.

To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Spring Antique Estate Auction planned for Saturday, May 15th, visit www.stevensauction.com.

Media Contact:

Dwight Stevens

Stevens Auction Company

609 North Meridian Street

Aberdeen, MS 39730 (USA)

(662) 369-2200

stevensauction@bellsouth.net

http://www.stevensauction.com