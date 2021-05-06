Foxquilt, Emerging Insurance Company, Looking for Ohio Small Businesses to Showcase in Statewide Mural Project

Columbus, US, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Foxquilt, a North American insurance technology company empowering small businesses with tailored insurance, will be launching its services in Ohio this Spring. One of their core values is supporting and contributing to local communities so they want to share their platform with other small businesses in Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus. A local artist in each city will be painting a public mural of a quilt with patches featuring the small businesses that make that city extraordinary and unique.

“We believe small businesses make up the foundation of a unique local community; like a quilt, they’re the patches woven together to help create the framework and culture of a city,” says Mark Morissette, CEO & Co-Founder of Foxquilt. “We want to showcase that by working with local artists to bring this vision to life in the streets of Ohio and by shining a spotlight on each of those small businesses.”

The company is looking for small businesses, in Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, to submit their logo and a brief response answering “What’s your favorite part of your business community in your city?” Foxquilt will profile a collection of small businesses from each city to be a part of this special local public art installation; on the mural, each business will have their logo painted into a patch of the quilt. The business’ submitted story of why they love their city’s community of businesses will be shared on Foxquilt’s website and will be linked on the mural for viewers to read too. Deadline for submission is May 28th 2021.

For more details, to submit your business’ logo for this unique project and to learn more about how Foxquilt is making insurance easier for small business owners, check out their page.

