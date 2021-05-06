Plumb Medic Offers Affordable Plumbing Services

Woodstock, GA, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Plumb Medic is pleased to announce they offer affordable plumbing services to residents. With the lowest trip charge in the North Atlanta area, their team strives to help their customers handle any plumbing needs at the lowest possible cost.

Plumb Medic understands the value of offering high-quality plumbing services for less to ensure their customers keep their plumbing in pristine condition. While other plumbing companies often charge higher rates, the professionals at this plumbing company work hard without costing their customers a significant amount of money. Their plumbers provide upfront, transparent pricing to help homeowners make the wisest decision for their needs and budget.

Customers can reach out to Plumb Medic to handle all of their plumbing needs. Whether they have a clog or a leak or require new plumbing fixture installation, the licensed and insured team completes the job well and promptly. They understand the importance of reliable plumbing and strive to ensure their customers can rely on theirs.

Anyone interested in learning about the affordable plumbing services offered can find out more by visiting the Plumb Medic website or by calling 1-470-384-9762.

About Plumb Medic: Plumb Medic is a full-service plumbing company serving Woodstock and North Atlanta, GA. They take great pride in offering the high-quality plumbing services their customers need at the most affordable prices. Customers can count on prompt, reliable services to handle any problem issues they face.

Company: Plumb Medic

Address: 225 Parkway 575 #876

City: Woodstock

State: GA

Zip code: 30188

Telephone number: 1-470-384-9762

Email address: office@theplumbmedic.com