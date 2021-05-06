The Toothboss Hires Debra Burzycki as Dental Hygienist

South Weymouth, MA, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Toothboss, the South Weymouth dental practice of Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD, recently hired Debra Burzycki as a dental hygienist. She started working for The Toothboss in early 2021.

“Debra has been a very good addition to our team and helped us get through a demanding period where there was a backlog of patients who needed cleanings,” said Dr. Wolfert. “Debra is a seasoned hygienist with a lot of experience working at other dental practices. We are grateful to have her on staff.”

Burzycki received her hygienist training at Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists in Boston, MA and also earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University in School and Community Health Education. She has worked as a dental hygienist for 33 years.

“Dr. Wolfert and the rest of the staff have been great so far,” said Burzycki. “I’m looking forward to continuing to develop relationships with patients and provide the type of care The Toothboss is known for.”

Burzycki grew up on Long Island, New York and went to high school in Boca Raton, Florida. She resides in Kingston with her husband Michael and their two adult sons, Nicholas and Christian. Over the years, Burzycki has been involved in local fundraising activities for various school and sports organizations and is still very active in Kingston Youth Sports. In her spare time, she enjoys boating, gardening, staying fit, and spending time with friends and family.

About The Toothboss:

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through CareCredit.

To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit www.toothboss.com.