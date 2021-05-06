John’s Plumbing Company Announces 24-Hour Emergency Service

Los Angeles, California, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —We’re often told plumbing issues seldom strike Tuesdays mid-morning. Instead, disasters often happen after hours, on holiday, or on a weekend while having guests over. No matter what time of day or night it might be, John’s Plumbing Company is there to help. With their 24-hour emergency service, customers in the Los Angeles area never have to wait for service. They have access to a qualified, licensed plumber any time, whenever the emergency strikes.

Why is it important that a plumbing contractor be available all hours of the day? When things like a water line burst or a clog happen, water can seep in or flood the home. What this means for a homeowner is a ton of work getting the water out and even risking mold as a result of the water. The longer water is allowed to flow into a home, the greater the damage. Having an emergency plumber on-site in just a short time can make a tremendous difference for homeowners and their property.

Cost is often a factor for homeowners needing emergency service. This is because most plumbing companies charge extra for emergency service on top of the repairs. At John’s Plumbing Company, they are committed to affordable pricing. Founder of John’s Plumbing Company, John Khacheryan, had this to say, “One of our top goals is affordability. When you choose us, you don’t have to worry about cost, as our main focus is to ensure your plumbing issue is solved.”

Giving customers peace of mind and affordable solutions to plumbing emergencies are just a few reasons customers in the Los Angeles area trust John’s Plumbing Company in their time of need. The plumbers have more than ten years of experience and can solve challenges of any size, whether that be a leak or clog, to resolve customers’ plumbing issues quickly.

In addition to emergency services, the Los Angeles plumbing contractor offers an extensive lineup of residential services. These can include repairs, sewer line services, earthquake gas valve installation, sewer camera inspections, leak detection, and much more.

Should a plumbing issue arise, customers in the area can always contact John’s Plumbing Company for assistance. Their plumbers are responsive, professional, licensed, insured, and affordable. Check their website frequently for even greater savings. The plumbing company features money-saving coupons for services like water line repair, slab leak detection, discounts on repairs, and much more.