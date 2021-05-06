Lucintel Forecasts Ethernet Test Equipment Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the ethernet test equipment market is projected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2025 from $1.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by emergence of 5G technology, increasing need of higher bandwidth, and development of data center.

Browse 79 figures / charts and 71 tables in this 149 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ethernet test equipment market by speed type (1 GbE, 10 GbE, and above 40 GbE and others), by function (speed tester, wire mapping, continuity testers, permanent link tester, and network channel tester), by end use industry (automotive, telecommunication, manufacturing, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“40 GbE and above market is expected to remain the highest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on speed type, the ethernet test equipment market is segmented into 1 GbE, 10 GbE, and above 40 GbE and others. Lucintel forecasts that the 40 GbE and above market is expected to remain the highest segment due to its high data speeds, cost-effective technology, and low-latency requirements.

“Within the ethernet test equipment market, the telecommunication segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the telecommunication segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of 5G network along with higher bandwidth requirement.

“North America will dominate the ethernet test equipment market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of bandwidth in telecommunication and automotive industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the 5G technology.

Major players of Ethernet test equipment market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, Ideal Networks, and Viavi Solutions, and others are among the major Ethernet test equipment providers.

