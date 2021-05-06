Edugo Abroad’s ‘Corona Warriors’ – An Inspiring Account Of Our Team Members Helping Study Abroad Aspirants Despite Their Own Battles

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — More than a year has gone by but the world is still persevering to fully subside the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on virtually every sector. While the vaccine has brought with it a glimmer of hope we, the citizens, have to play our parts to break the chain. But even during these tough times, team Edugo Abroad never took a single step back; instead, we adapted.

In conformation with the government guidelines, we moved our operations from the head office to our respective homes. Delightfully, the entire team quickly adjusted to the ‘Work From Home’ protocol and persisted with their efforts. In fact, a few of our brave members did not even let COVID-19 stop them from showcasing their passion and commitment. Team Edugo Abroad feels immensely proud of our very own ‘Corona Warriors’ namely Ms. Komal Parwal, Mr. Manan Shah, Ms. Kruti Mistry, Ms. Drashti Soni, and Ms. Vibhuti Gotrejiya. Even while they were in quarantine and recovering from COVID-19 infection, they showed full support to study abroad aspirants and never hesitated in helping them fulfilling their dreams. We are honored to have such inspiring figures in our team and salute their staunch dedication.

As our entire nation endeavors to fend off the second wave of the pandemic, let us all pledge to fulfill our responsibilities by staying at home. As an admission partner for Europe studies, we take responsibility for our students’ careers and promise to fulfil the same via virtual counselling sessions. Stay home, stay safe!

About Edugo Abroad:

Edugo Abroad is a leading Europe Education Consultant in Ahmedabad, India. With the maximum number of visa approval in Europe, Get expert assistance on student Visa for overseas education. Visit us for your abroad education.

