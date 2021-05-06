Edugo Abroad’s ‘Corona Warriors’ – An Inspiring Account Of Our Team Members Helping Study Abroad Aspirants Despite Their Own Battles

In conformation with the government guidelines, we moved our operations from the head office to our respective homes. Delightfully, the entire team quickly adjusted to the ‘Work From Home’ protocol and persisted with their efforts. In fact, a few of our brave members did not even let COVID-19 stop them from showcasing their passion and commitment. Team Edugo Abroad feels immensely proud of our very own ‘Corona Warriors’ namely Ms. Komal Parwal, Mr. Manan Shah, Ms. Kruti Mistry, Ms. Drashti Soni, and Ms. Vibhuti Gotrejiya. Even while they were in quarantine and recovering from COVID-19 infection, they showed full support to study abroad aspirants and never hesitated in helping them fulfilling their dreams. We are honored to have such inspiring figures in our team and salute their staunch dedication.