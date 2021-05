The refractories application of Calcined Alumina is estimated to account for more than half of market share over the forecast period 2026

Calcined alumina can sustain high temperatures and has explicit properties including high mechanical strength & hardness, refractoriness, electrical insulation and also has the ability to resist wear abrasion, chemical attack and corrosion. These properties make calcined alumina a vital product in applications including the manufacture of ceramic shapes, refractories and abrasives. Calcined alumina also finds applications as Polishing compounds, Fillers anti-slip agents, Paint & Coatings and Thermal Spray Powders. The growth in building & construction industry itself drives the calcined alumina market as it is the major end-user of steel, cement, glass & ceramics, etc, which are key application areas for calcined alumina

Calcined Alumina Market: Segmentation

The global Calcined Alumina market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry and region.

Based on soda content, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Low soda

Medium soda

High soda

Based on grade, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Smelter

Specialty grade

Based on particle size, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Coarse

Medium

Fine

Based on purity, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

93%

93% – 99%

99% and above

Based on the applications, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Refractory (cements, concrete, mortars, etc.)

Ceramics & Catalyst

Lapping & Polishing

Others

Based on the region, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS/Russia

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

The refractories application of Calcined Alumina is estimated to account for more than half of market share over the forecast period owing to the excellent heat, corrosion and wear resistance properties of calcined alumina.

Calcined Alumina Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Calcined Alumina market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Huber, Almatis, AluChem, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Orient Abrasives Ltd., Nabaltec AG, Sumitomo, Alteo, Motim, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and other key market players. The Calcined Alumina market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market.

Demand for calcined alumina is driven by a number of factors. The major applications of calcined alumina include refractories & ceramics. The rising market penetration of high-quality steel accounts for the largest share in terms of application for refractories, in emerging economies, which drives the demand for high-end refractories, which are made from calcined alumina. The growing building & construction industry further substantiates the growth. The growth in building & construction industry itself drives the calcined alumina market as it is the major end-user of steel, cement, glass & ceramics, etc, which are key application areas for calcined alumina. The price and performance of calcined alumina varies depending upon product density, particle size distribution and degree of purity.

