Automotive Air Filter Market Growth and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report By 2024

The global Automotive Air Filters Market is projected to reach USD 8.62 billion by 2024. Since 1980s the automotive sector of North America is integrated and accounts for 40% of trade in the region. After 2008 – the recession period the automotive industry has grown significantly owing to linearization of trade and investments. The increasing concern of the green house gases emission which has given rise to many climatic changes, environmental and heath related problems has fetched the government of North America to respond and impose stringent environment regulations on original equipment manufacturers for emissions control and fuel economy.

Considering the cabin air filter market, North America is not far behind Europe. Consumers in American market are health cautious which allows other companies also to grow their business. As the number of vehicles in the region increases the duration for filter replacement decreases which proves to be advantageous for market players to cling on to the opportunity.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Air Filter Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Automotive Air Filter Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Air Filter Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Automotive Air Filter Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Automotive Air Filter Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Automotive Air Filter Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Automotive Air Filter Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Product Insights

Fibrous materials constitute major part of an air filter which is used to remove solid particles like dust, bacteria, pollen from the air that is fed to the engine. A filter which consists of a catalyst or absorbent is chemical filter which removes organic contaminants. A filter consisting of a catalyst or absorbent is used for removing ozone or volatile contaminants. Air filters are being used in applications where air quality is of vital importance, notably in building ventilation systems and in vehicle engines. The cabin automotive air filter is a paper-pleaded filter, which is located in the air intake from outside for the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Some of the automotive air filters are rectangular or similar in shape as that of the combustion air filter, others have a unique shape to fit the available space of outside-air intakes. The very first automaker to provide a disposable air filter in order to clean the ventilation system was Nash Motors. The combustion automotive air filter restricts particulate matter to enter into the engine’s cylinders, where it can cause oil contamination and mechanical wear. Nowadays, fuel injected vehicles are using a paper pleated filter element that is in a flat panel form. These filters are placed in a plastic box connected with a throttle body. Older vehicles using throttle body or carburettors fuel injection system use a cylinder air filter, which are a few inches and are between 6 to 16 inches.

The North American automotive air filter market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024. High penetration of automotive sales as well as presence of many OEMs in the region has resulted in higher penetration of air filters. Large number of vehicles plying on road combined with consumer awareness pertaining to the periodic maintenance will probably trigger the market growth over the forecast period. The automotive air filter market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.8 % during 2013-2018. The expected revenue to be generated is $157.15 billion by 2018.

