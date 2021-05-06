Hand Soap Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2031

With Europe and North America leading the hand soap market, the market is currently pegged at more than US$ 23 Bn. Projected growth rate is anticipated to be 7.2% over the forecast period (2020 to 2030). Hand soaps have soared on popularity and have continued to penetrate industrial, medical & clinical and other niche applications. The success of hand soap market lies in targeted marketing and branding of their products through various media channels.

Demand for hand soap is set to soar with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and panic buying as precautionary measures are being implemented worldwide. Accelerated demand has significantly increased the supply demand gap. In this quarter, i.e., 1st quarter of 2020, hand soap market has become inelastic, which portrays a clear picture of independence of price with growth in demand due to release of WHO directives of hand hygiene owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hand Soap market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the hand soap market with detailed segmentation on the basis pack size, application, sales channel and key regions.

Pack Size Application Sales Channel Region 100 ml to 200 ml Industrial Retail Stores North America 200 ml to 500 ml Medical & Clinical Hyper Markets Latin America 500 ml to 1L Household Big-box retailers Europe 1L to 5L Others Pharmacies East Asia Mom & pop stores South Asia & Oceania E-Commerce Middle East & Africa

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

