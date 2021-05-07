Increasing Participation In Water Sports And Boating Activities To Prove Lucrative For Towable Tubes Market

Market Outlook :-

Safety, Inflation Properties, and Tube Maintenance Continue to Influence Purchasing Decisions of Consumers

Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities across the globe is leading to an upsurge in the popularity of various water sports such as water tubing. As water tubing is appropriate for all ages, being one of the easiest water sports, it is becoming a popular family recreational activity.

Owing to the thrill and fun associated with water tubing, participation in this water sport is increasing rapidly, which is boosting demand for towable tubes Market at a rapid pace. With the availability of a variety of towable tubes in the market, consumers are becoming more critical while choosing an appropriate towing tube according to the comfort and safety of its use.

In addition, by using high-quality materials such as polyester coated with PVC, Nylon, Neoprene, and PVC (Vinyl), manufacturers are offering towable tubes that require less maintenance during all the seasons. Towable tubes that are durable, reliable, and require less maintenance are likely to gain traction in the towable tubes market.

Increasing Participation in Water Sports and Boating Activities to Prove Lucrative for Water Tubing Businesses

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) recently conducted a survey, which states that over 3.96 million UK adults participated in various boating activities in 2017.

The report states that the number has increased by 461,000 in a year, which is the highest volume recorded in the past few years. Also, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently released a study, which reveals that over 142 million Americans participated in various types of boating activities in 2016.

Among 142 million, around 17 million Americans indulged in boating activities for the first time and over half of the 17 million participants were children under age 18. The rapid growth in the participation in water adventures and boating sports is creating ample of business opportunities for towable tube manufacturers across the globe.

Important doubts related to the Towable Tubes Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support https://www.factmr.com/checkout/824/S

