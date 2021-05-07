Lucintel Forecasts Composites Market to Reach $39.4 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the composites market is projected to reach an estimated $39.4 billion by 2025 from $33.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials demand in electrical and electronics industry.

Browse 238 figures / charts and 38 tables in this 415-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites market by application type (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe & tank, construction, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others), raw material (glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, polyester resin, vinyl ester, phenolic, polyurethane, thermoplastic resin, filler, and others), fiber type (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and aramid fiber composites), resin type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, vinyl ester composites, phenolic composites, other thermosets, and thermoplastic composites), by molding compound (SMC, BMC, SFT, LFT, and other composites), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Based on end use industry, the composites market is segmented into transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe & tank, construction, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment.

Based on manufacturing process, the injection molding segment is expected to witness the largest segment because of low cycle time, low manufacturing cost, and ability to make complex shapes.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. The major drivers for growth are increasing automotive production, high growth in construction, and infrastructure development.

Major players of composites market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Nippon Electric, Toray Industries, and Hexel Corporation are among the major composites providers.

