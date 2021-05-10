Rising Trends In Usage Of Technologically Advanced Lightweight Foam In Medical Sector Increased Demand Of Plastic Foam Market

Plastic foams Market: Market Dynamics

Rising development of lightweight commercial vehicles has led to an increase in the use of plastic foams to manufacture automobile parts. As plastic foams-made automobile parts contribute to reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, several OEMs in automotive sector are anticipated to follow this trend.

plastic foams are found in wide range applications such as packaging, automotive, furniture, shoes, electronics, aerospace, construction, toys, and many more. The global consumption of plastic foams Market is experiencing a steep growth in the coming long-term period.

Various top brands are focusing on developing lightweight sports shoes, increasing the demand for plastic foams. Moreover, rising trends in the usage of technologically advanced lightweight plastic foam in the medical sector have further increased the consumption of plastic foams.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4217

Plastic foams Market: Segmentation

The global Plastic foams market is segmented on the basis of type, density, material, end-use industry and region.

Based on the type, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

Rigid

Flexible

Based on the density, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

High Density (0.5 g/cm 3 – 1 g/cm 3 )

– 1 g/cm ) Medium Density (0.1 g/cm 3 – 0.5 g/cm 3 )

– 0.5 g/cm ) Low Density (<0.1 g/cm3)

Based on the material, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Expandable Polystyrene Foam (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS)

PVC Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam Polyethylene Foam (PE) Polypropylene Foam (PP)

EVA Foam

Others

Polyurethane foam accounts for the majority of the share of over 50% in the global plastic foams market, while polystyrene foam accounts for one fourth of the global plastic foams consumption.

Based on the end-use industry, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Aviation & Aerospace

Footwear, Sports & Recreational

Furniture

Medical

Others (Marine, Wind Energy, Etc.)

Based on region, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4217

Important doubts related to the Plastic foams Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Plastic foams Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global Plastic foams market is BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Armacell International S.A, Borealis AG, JSP, Kaneka Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, SABIC, Sekisui Alveo AG, Synthos S.A., Toray Industries, Inc., Total SA, and Zotefoams PLC, amongst others.

The Plastic foams market is fragmented with the presence of diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4217

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4217/S

Plastic foams Market: Regional Outlook

Among the regions mentioned above, East Asia is estimated to account for around 40% of global plastic foams consumption. The region is a manufacturer of plastic foams and is forecast to experience a number of capacity additions in the long-term.

The region, on the back of China, India, Thailand, etc. is projected to witness lucrative growth in the automotive and building & construction sector during the forecast period. The consumption of plastic foams in China and Vietnam will grow sturdily in the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for footwear foams in the region.

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – https://www.accesswire.com/623268/How-Big-is-the-Opportunity-in-Construction-Sector-for-Vehicle-Mounted-Spotlight-Manufacturers-New-Report-Analyzes

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirate