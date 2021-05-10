Rising Trends In Usage Of Technologically Advanced Lightweight Foam In Medical Sector Increased Demand Of Plastic Foam Market

Plastic foams Market: Market Dynamics

Rising development of lightweight commercial vehicles has led to an increase in the use of plastic foams to manufacture automobile parts. As plastic foams-made automobile parts contribute to reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, several OEMs in automotive sector are anticipated to follow this trend.

plastic foams are found in wide range applications such as packaging, automotive, furniture, shoes, electronics, aerospace, construction, toys, and many more. The global consumption of plastic foams Market is experiencing a steep growth in the coming long-term period.

Various top brands are focusing on developing lightweight sports shoes, increasing the demand for plastic foams. Moreover, rising trends in the usage of technologically advanced lightweight plastic foam in the medical sector have further increased the consumption of plastic foams.

Plastic foams Market: Segmentation

The global Plastic foams market is segmented on the basis of type, density, material, end-use industry and region.

Based on the type, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • Rigid
  • Flexible

Based on the density, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • High Density (0.5 g/cm– 1 g/cm3)
  • Medium Density (0.1 g/cm– 0.5 g/cm3)
  • Low Density (<0.1 g/cm3)

Based on the material, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Expandable Polystyrene Foam (EPS)
  • Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS)
  • PVC Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
    • Polyethylene Foam (PE)
    • Polypropylene Foam (PP)
  • EVA Foam
  • Others

Polyurethane foam accounts for the majority of the share of over 50% in the global plastic foams market, while polystyrene foam accounts for one fourth of the global plastic foams consumption.

Based on the end-use industry, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • Automotive
  • Building & Construction
  • Packaging
  • Aviation & Aerospace
  • Footwear, Sports & Recreational
  • Furniture
  • Medical
  • Others (Marine, Wind Energy, Etc.)

Based on region, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

Important doubts related to the Plastic foams  Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Plastic foams Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global Plastic foams market is BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Armacell International S.A, Borealis AG, JSP, Kaneka Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, SABIC, Sekisui Alveo AG, Synthos S.A., Toray Industries, Inc., Total SA, and Zotefoams PLC, amongst others.

The Plastic foams market is fragmented with the presence of diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Plastic foams Market: Regional Outlook

Among the regions mentioned above, East Asia is estimated to account for around 40% of global plastic foams consumption. The region is a manufacturer of plastic foams and is forecast to experience a number of capacity additions in the long-term.

The region, on the back of China, India, Thailand, etc. is projected to witness lucrative growth in the automotive and building & construction sector during the forecast period. The consumption of plastic foams in China and Vietnam will grow sturdily in the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for footwear foams in the region.

