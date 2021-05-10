Demand In Electronics Industry Drive Growth For Soldering Iron Pens Market, Finds Fact.MR

Demand in Electronics Industry to Drive Growth for Soldering Iron Pens

With the focus of the electronics industry towards scaling and multipurpose applications of technology, the demand for smaller and cost-efficient electronic components has garnered similar growth and changes in the recent past. As seen in the recent years, innovation in the applications of soldering iron pens have been increasing.

With the increasing applications of soldering iron pens market their sales have been increasing. With soldering iron pens being an inexpensive item, the replacement of these pen has been high in industrial usage.

Electric Source Soldering Iron Pens to Support Industrial Applications

Soldering iron pens can be classified by multiple categories, such as product type, wattage, power source, heat source, and sales channel. In terms of product type, soldering iron pens are available in two types – standard and temperature adjustable soldering iron pens. On the basis of wattage, soldering iron pens are available in three product offerings – less than 35 watts, 35 to 50 watts, and more than 50 watts.

The power sources for soldering iron pens are conventional electric source or battery-powered. With the high usage of soldering iron pens in industrial applications with heating and brazing equipment, the preference of manufacturers is leaning towards electrical sources. The drawback of a battery powered soldering iron pen is mainly low efficiency in the heat development phase.

The heat sources for soldering iron pens are divided in the mechanism for generating heat. Soldering iron pens can be heated with an electric source using a resistive heating element. Soldering iron pens can also come with a gas combustion mechanism using butane.

Soldering iron pens are available via multiple sales channels such as modern trade, electronic component stores, electronic stores, and others. On the basis of the availability of soldering iron pen in regions, the study has been bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Manufacturers of Soldering Iron Pens Working on Organic and Inorganic Growth

The competition space of the soldering iron pen market is fragmented. Multiple companies work in the heating and brazing tools industry. With a multitude of applications of heating and brazing tools, players in the market are striving to maintain their position in the market.

Some of the key players manufacturing soldering iron pens are Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG, Apollo Seiko Europe BV, DEN-ON INSTRUMENTS Co., Ltd, Ega Master, Ersa GmbH, Guilbert Express, HSGM, Sam Outillage, TOYA S.A., Elektro Bersch, Weller Tools GmbH, Gerhard Scheifele GmbH, P. F. Freund & Cie. GmbH and others.

The focus of players is towards stabilizing their position by working on organic factors, such as optimization of the manufacturing and logistics supply chains.

DIY Usage of Soldering Iron Pens Attribute to Market Growth

In the past decade, there has been significant increase in the ‘do it yourself’ or DIY movement. The affordability involving products has been the key factor affecting the growth of the movement.

Custom-made electronics for personal and commercial use have been increasing due to the DIY movement.

Regarding DIY electronics, consumers have shown to handle all manufacturing intricacies, including the soldering of components, due to the availability of inexpensive soldering iron pens.

Burn injuries involved with the use of standard soldering iron pens have led to the usage of cold soldering iron pens by some home and personal users.

