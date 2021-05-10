Global Dairy-free Chocolate Market to Register Single-digit CAGR over Forecast Period, 2019-2029

The global market for dairy-free chocolate is likely to increase during the forecast period due to its extensive health benefits. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow at single-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market for dairy-free chocolates in 2018. South Asia and Europe are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of dairy-free chocolates

Dairy-free chocolate is  prepared from vegan milk, which retains the flavor and properties of regular milk in the chocolate. The demand for dairy-free chocolate is projected to increase over the forecast period, owing to increasing allergies and lactose intolerance associated with milk products among consumers. Additionally, increasing cognizance related to chemical and synthetic additives is also expected to fuel the market of dairy-free chocolate.

Dairy-free chocolate is rapidly penetrating the chocolate market, as people are becoming inclined towards it, owing to health issues related to dairy products. Moreover, since the last decade, the trend of veganism has increased across the globe.

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

  • Primary research
  • Secondary research
  • Trade research
  • Focused interviews
  • Social media analysis

Some important questions that the Dairy-free Chocolate Market report tries to answer exhaustively are: 

  • Key strategic moves by various players in the Dairy-free Chocolate Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares
  • Which strategies will enable top players in the Dairy-free Chocolate Market to expand their geographic footprints
  • Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future
  • Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants
  • Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

