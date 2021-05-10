5G Core Market expected to gain $9,497 million by 2025

According to a new market research report “5G Core Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Network Function (Access and Mobility Management Function, Policy Control Function, Unified Data Management), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premises), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 5G core market size projected to grow from USD 630 million in 2020 to USD 9,497 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72.0% during the forecast period.

The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, uRLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services. The commercialization of 5G services in enterprises such as private 5G and the availability of unlicensed and shared spectrum in the globe are expected to shape the future of the 5G core market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “5G Core Market”

128- Tables

72- Figures

266- Pages

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136573849

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in an enterprise’s business environment. Services are considered an important component of the 5G core market, as they majorly focus on improving the business processes and optimizing the enterprise’s network. Services are considered as the backbone of the 5G core, as they are instrumental in fulfilling the clients’ requirements, such as network testing, planning and optimization, support and maintenance, and consulting.

Cloud mode of deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud mode of deployment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.5G core is a cloud-native next-generation virtualized core network architecture. With cloud-based technologies, end users can better leverage the business to the cloud or migrate it to the cloud platform for efficient and continuous service capabilities. The deployment of various cloud-based and 5G on-demand slicing solutions using cloud-native thinking and models is bound to accelerate the digital transformation of the entire communications industry.

APAC region to record the highest market share in the 5G core market in 2020

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, and India, and the increasing deployment of 4G and 5G networks present huge opportunities for the implementation of the 5G core solution. With the increasing adoption of technologies, such as VR and AR as well as the IoT, the content will become even more data-intensive, which will demand seamless network connectivity and coverage and would present a huge opportunity for the 5G core market in the region.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136573849

Key and innovative vendors in the in-building wireless market include Nokia (Finland),Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China),ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Cisco(US), HPE(US), Oracle(US), Athonet(Italy), Casa Systems(US), Cumucore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLOOK (China), and Metaswitch(UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/5g-core-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/5g-core.asp