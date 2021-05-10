Operating Room Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR Vlaue of 6.7% During Forecast 2017-2022

A gist of Operating Room Equipment Market report

What are the Key Challenges in the Global Operating Room Equipment Market?

Operating room equipment for use in surgical procedures are just one-time sales which may slowdown the overall market growth, making it difficult for manufacturers in operating room equipment industry to generate revenues and increase profits.

High costs associated with operating room equipment are limiting their adoption, especially in low-income economies, creating a hindrance in the market growth.

Although North America represents a strong outlook for operating room equipment market, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the United States will possibly pose as a potential threat to the market expansion.

Operating Room Equipment Market – Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Getinge AB launched an updated version of its mechanical ventilator – Servo-u 4.0, with personalized lung protection and transpulmonary pressure monitoring functions to simplify complex procedures for clinicians and simultaneously make it safer for patients.

In March 2019, Stryker Corporation completed its acquisitions of OrthoSpace, Ltd, a privately held Israel-based company. According to Stryker, the acquisition will be highly complementary to its existing portfolio and aligns with the company’s focus to invest in sports medicine.

In December 2018, Steris Plc, a leading player in operating room equipment market, announced its targeted reconstructing plan, including the closure of two manufacturing facilities in England and Brazil and other actions. With reduced demand for certain products, the company aims to rationalize select product offerings and consolidate manufacturing of other products.

Other leading players in the operating room equipment market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Inc., Medtronic, plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

On the basis of geography, this Operating Room Equipment Market report covers the prominent regions, concentrates on product sales, value, market share and growth outlook in these regions, which include:

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet? What challenges will vendors running the Operating Room Equipment Market go through? What aspects do the consumers look up while buying Marketing Attribution Software? At present, who is buying your product or service globally? Who are your primary contenders? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across various regions? What are the trends affecting the performance of the Operating Room Equipment Market?

