Check The Criteria To Study MBBS In Kharkiv International Medical University

Kharkiv, Ukraine, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for MBBS admission in Ukraine? Kharkiv International Medical University is one of the renowned universities which was established in 1805 and located in Kharkiv, Ukraine. It is one of the reputed university which is recognised by MCI/ NMC. It has top-class infrastructure which is equipped latest technology to train the students in the medical fields. The university focuses to enhance the skills of students so they can succeed in future.

The university has qualified professors who give proper guidance to the students in a particular field. The study pattern of the university is distinguished from others as they deal differently with each subject so students can understand properly. Kharkiv International Medical University facilitates the students with many facilities like labs, library, hostel and mess at the campus. The university focuses on theoretical and practical knowledge and it also facilitates the students with proper practical training of one year under the expert doctors at renowned hospitals. It is one of the top-ranked universities of Ukraine which has 122 ranks in the country.

Kharkiv International Medical University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs to the students. The university fee structure is USD 30,200 for 6 years of the program which includes tuition fee, hostel fee and other expenses. The university offers the facilities to the students with a properly equipped room with beds, mattress, television, internet, and many other amenities for the students. The university offers students with air-conditioned and non-conditioned rooms option for the students.

Kharkiv International Medical University Eligibility Criteria

Age: The minimum age of the candidate is 17 years on the year of admission.

Academic: The candidate needs to qualify 10+2 with 50% marks from the recognised institute.

Subjects: The candidate needs to have Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English at intermediate.

NEET: The candidate needs to qualify NEET exam before admission.

It is easier for students to get admission to Kharkiv International Medical University after qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university offers direct admission to the students they can register directly through the official website. In case you face any difficulty while the admission procedure you can consult our expert counsellors for guidance and admission related query.