MDabstract Proudly Assists Halifax Health with EHR Migration

Jacksonville, FL, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — The data mining team at MDabstract is proud to be part of the successful manual clinical abstraction needed to assist Halifax Health with their recent EHR migration. This team effort has provided not only patient safety, but also gave health care providers the ability to focus on treating patients in real time without charting issues.

During Halifax Health’s change over to new EHR systems, it was clear manual migration would be quite difficult for providers and staff. By reaching out to MDabstract, a team experienced in assisting health care providers, hospitals and health systems across the country with abstraction and data mining needs, Halifax cleared the way for their providers and staff to focus on patients, while the important data was handled in a precise, professional manner.

MDabstract was key in the successful change over Halifax Health required. This migration of data was needed thanks to a large number of providers acquired by Halifax in recent years. The use of several EHR systems proved to be too ineffective and solutions were needed. By working closely with key Halifax Health staff members, MDabstract developed a plan and worked diligently to enact the solution, therefore maintaining the integrity of patient files and having them ready on day one.

For more information about MDabstract and their migration and data mining services for healthcare professionals, visit their website or call 866-704-3317.

About MDabstract: MDabstract is a team of healthcare professionals dedicated to providing abstraction and data mining services to healthcare teams and services around the country. Their goal is to provide the services necessary while providers have the ability to focus on patients and quality of care.

Company: MDabstract

Address: 8130 Baymeadows Way West Suite 202

City: Jacksonville

State: Florida

Zip Code: 32256

Telephone: 866-704-3317