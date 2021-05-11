INVOZONE NAMED AMONG TOP MOBILE APP DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES 2021 BY TOP DEVELOPERS

Toronto, Canada, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Top Developers, trusted directory and review platform of B2B IT service provider, listed InvoZone among the top mobile app development companies in Canada in 2021.

The company scored a position among the list of finest mobile app development companies after a thorough research done by TopDevelopers.co on InvoZone’s previous projects, success ratio, client reviews, and overall expertise in mobile app development.

It is worth adding that invoZone has also been featured among other notable review platforms including App Futura, Top Firms, Good Firms, Clutch, and more, based on its innovative and top-of-the-line web and app solutions.

“We put our heart and souls into creating the best possible product for our clients. Seeing our efforts being recognized and appreciated gives us the push of motivation to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations and delivering high-class services,” says Furqan Aziz, CEO at InvoZone.

With the use of ground-breaking technologies such as AI/ML, blockchain, IoT, and Big Data, InvoZone makes it possible for its clients to achieve their goals with robust solutions that provide security, scalability, and profitability. Currently, the company has completed more than 200 projects and is continuously growing, working with clients from all over the globe.

About InvoZone

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, InvoZone aims to score the leading position as an outsourcing software development company. We provide services across multiple industries, and a wide set of solutions including web development, app development, UX/UI designing, quality assurance services, DevOps services, and more.

For more information on InvoZone visit InvoZone.com, and find InvoZone on Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook.

ENDS

CONTACT INFORMATION

Asfand@invozone.com

+60183759361

Skype ID: asfand_yarr