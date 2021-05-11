Accel Research Sites announces partnership with Guardian Research Organization

LAKE MARY, Fla., 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Accel Research Sites aims to bring together families, healthcare providers and researchers to improve the quality of life for current and future patients. In further pursuit of its overall mission, Accel Research Sites is pleased to announce a formal partnership with Guardian Research Organization, LLC.

Guardian Research Organization is a sister company of Florida Accountable Care Services (FACS), whose clinically integrated network of over 3000 physicians serves over one million patients in the Greater Central Florida geographic area. The partnership provides this expansive network of primary care physicians and affiliated specialists with opportunities to participate in clinical research trials. Accel Research Sites will provide Guardian Research Organization with research opportunities backed by experts with vast experience executing all phases of the trial process that is supported by some of the largest and most innovative pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies in the world.

As expressed by Lora Parahovnik, PhD, CEO of Accel Research Sites, “We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to seeing benefits for not only both companies, but the people we serve. We are confident about the mutual ability to operationally execute and deliver any trial against challenging timelines.”

The wedding of an established and experienced clinical research entity and a comprehensive and clinically integrated network of community-based healthcare providers illuminates avenues to discover new and life changing therapies, create better health for individuals and populations and reduce the overall cost of care. Moreover, through the Guardian- Accel partnership, patients are afforded opportunities to receive new treatment(s) prior to availability to the broader population, as well as a path to assume a more active and engaged role in their own healthcare.

At the outset, the therapeutic areas of engagement for Guardian Research and Accel Research Sites clinical trials include cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, pulmonology, and oncology and hematology. Other therapeutic areas of focus will emerge as the partnership matures.

Accel Research Sites is a network of clinical trial research sites. The company is devoted to the skillful delivery of treatment options to patients and providers while partnering with esteemed companies to advance healthcare and wellness within communities.

Accel Research Sites offers a wide variety of clinical trials with more than 30 sites in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, including a 62-bed Phase 1 unit.

For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit accelresearchsites.com.

