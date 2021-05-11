Girls Inc. Gala Press Release

GIRLS INC. OF NYC HONORS MOODY’S

AT 2021 ANNUAL SPRING GALA

The Lifting Girls Up Gala will take place virtually on May 13, 2021.

New York, NY, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Girls Inc. of New York City announced today the honoree for the 22nd Anniversary of Girls Inc. of New York City’s annual Spring Gala. This year’s Lifting Girls Up gala will honor Moody’s Corporation. The gala will take place virtually on May 13, 2021 at 6:00pm ET. Girls Inc of New York City will celebrate 22 years of providing programs that transform girls’ lives, educating and inspiring thousands of low-income girls to better navigate gender, economic, and social barriers in order to be prepared for leadership and academic opportunities. Proceeds from the gala will support Girls Inc. of New York City’s mental wellness, financial literacy, STEM, and college readiness and retention programs for underserved girls across New York City who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The Lifting Girls Up Gala is about rallying together to address gender inequalities that have been magnified during the pandemic. We hope you’ll join us for some fabulous performances, but also to hear firsthand from the girls’ experiences. We look forward to seeing you there,” said Dr. Pamela Maraldo, CEO of Girls Inc. of New York City.

The 2021 Lifting Girls Up gala, hosted by comedian Abbi Crutchfield, will feature a special performance by Broadway star, Jawan Jackson, of Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations. Also during the event, various girls from the Girls Inc. of New York City community will share their experiences, and speak on how being involved with Girls Inc. has impacted their lives.

This year’s gala will also give guests the opportunity to join an exclusive VIP Experience. The VIP Experience, offered to donors and sponsors at $10,000 and up, will begin an hour before the gala at 5:00pm ET. VIP members will enjoy perks such as a bottle of Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Rosé, a private performance by Broadway performer and actress, Isabelle McCalla, a toast from Girls Inc. of NYC’s Board Chair, and a custom, interactive cocktail demonstration by celebrated bartender Joaquín Simó of Pouring Ribbons.

For more information about the 2021 Spring Gala or to purchase tickets, please visit:https://www.girlsincnyc.org/gala2021

About Moody’s Corporation

Moody’s Corporation is the parent company of Moody’s Investor Service and Moody’s Analytics, and provides investors with credit ratings, risk analysis, and research for stocks, bonds, and government entities. Composed of a diverse team, Moody’s is dedicated to promoting clarity, knowledge, and transparency in the global community, and helps decision-makers manage risk and identify opportunities by providing valuable insights and trusted standards. Girls Inc. of New York City is pleased to honor Moody’s for its partnership with the non-profit organization in launching the first data analytics program of its kind for high school girls: Generation Giga Girls (G3). G3 is intended to bolster interest for girls ages 14-17 in the exciting new field of data analytics. This program centers on building girls’ skills in mathematics, critical thinking, and technology.

About Girls Inc. of New York City

Girls Inc. of New York City inspires New York City girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people – trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment – girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming – research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today’s girls. Join us at www.girlsincnyc.org, @girlsincny, and www.facebook.com/girlsincnyc.

