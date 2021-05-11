COVID-19 Test Kit in Singapore

Corona Test Kits

Posted on 2021-05-11 by in Healthcare, Technology // 0 Comments

Pasir Panjang , Singapore , 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — COVID-19 Test Kits is intended to assist in the rapid differential diagnosis of acute COVID-19 infection and is intended for professional use. Results can be provided within 20 minutes.

CONTACT US

Block 102 E Pasir Panjang Road

#02-07, Singapore-118529

Phone: +65 6276 8884

Phone: +65 6270 8884

General Inquiries: enquiry@gaiascience.com.sg

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution