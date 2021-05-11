ADR Wellness Offers Psychotherapy Services for All Ages

CARLSBAD, CA, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADR Wellness offers a safe and supportive place for clients as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact mental health.

The Carlsbad therapy practice owned by Alisa Duclos, PhD, specializes in offering psychotherapy for individuals, couples and families. Its compassionate staff works with clients to develop individual treatment plans that meet clients’ needs.

Statistics show that the number of people reporting anxiety and depression has climbed when compared to prior to the pandemic. Mental Health America’s The State of Mental Health in America 2021 report shows the prevalence of mental health has increased both among the youth and adults. According to the report, 9.7 percent of youth in the United States have major depression.

The percentage of people experiencing serious thoughts of suicide have also increased, especially among the youth.

As Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off on May 1, service providers like ADR Wellness continue their push in letting people know that they are not alone and that help is available. ADR Wellness therapists use a non-judgmental and empathetic framework to determine the best treatment for clients.

ADR Wellness offers individual, child and teen, family, and marriage and couple therapy. Licensed therapists also offer EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) psychotherapy to help people process painful memories from the past as they deal with triggering situations in the present. Negative, blocking beliefs are exchanged for adaptive, positive beliefs.

Other services include anger management, CBT and DBT. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy helps clients identify thoughts and beliefs that interfere with them achieving their goals and living their best lives. Dialectic Behavioral Therapy helps people improve their interpersonal skills and their ability to tolerate negative emotions. First created to help people with Borderline Personality Disorder, DBT is now used to treat other mental health concerns as well.

Whether it’s needed because of COVID-19 or just clients’ busy schedule, therapists offer teletherapy online. Its teletherapy complies with federal patient information requirements..

“We take pride in offering the right mental health services for you,” said Duclos. “We train our therapists in evidence-based, cutting edge therapies so that they can meet your individualized needs.”

Potential clients can sign up on the ADR Wellness website for a consultation and information about its therapy services or its groups and workshops. The therapy practice is considered in network for clients with Medicare, Anthem, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, MHN and TriCare insurance plans while people can contact the front desk to inquire about other insurance plans.

Information on fees and sliding scale payment options is also available by contacting the front desk.

To learn more about ADR Wellness, potential clients may call 760-453-7175 or visit its website at https://www.adrwellness.com.