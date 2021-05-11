Adventurous Photographer Offers Elopement Photography Nationwide

BEND, OR, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — As elopement becomes a popular marriage trend, Bend photographer Emilee Setting remains focused on capturing the moment.

The wedding and elopement photographer provides her services nationwide as she offers an option to couples who favor a more minimalist approach. Along with taking the photos, Setting provides clients with an engagement checklist and helps with their planning.

“I grew up planning trips far and wide and love the thrill of new experiences,” Setting said. “Now I take pride in helping couples do the same as they have the greatest imaginable experience with the person they love.

Elopement once meant running away in secret to get married, often to shun the need to get parental approval. Now it’s featured in major wedding magazines in articles like the top 25 picture-perfect elopement ideas.

Part of its popularity comes from couples who would rather not postpone their big day due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements and protocols. They think more along the lines of planning big adventures for two rather than fretting over the guest list.

Elopement photography lets them still share the excitement with their friends and families. Setting makes that possible as she takes the trek with couples to sites like Mount Rainier National Park.

Setting provides an elopement planning checklist that encourages couples to think of things like lodging and booking an officiant to conduct the wedding. She helps clients develop their timeline and plan their ideal location.

“I love being the person to help you put it all together and leave you with tangible moments that you’ll always cherish,” she said. “Life is an adventure and each person has their own unique story. I take pride in making your photos a reflection of that.”

Setting’s “training” to be the adventurous third wheel started when she was still a child learning how to rock climb and kayak at summer camps. She took along her disposable cameras and documented her experiences to share with others.

Her sense of adventure in beautiful places now feeds her passion of helping couples either elope someplace familiar or try something new.

“If you want to hike to your location, skinny dip in a hot spring, or travel to your most scenic adventure spot, I’m down for it,” Setting said. “Let’s chat.”

Setting offers various packages that include both elopement planning and six hours of photography coverage. Price is dependent on factors including location.

To find out more about Emilee Setting Photography, visit her website at https://emileesetting.com or call 302-388-8747.