Tailored Legal Services Aim to Meet Clients Needs and Costs

Carlsbad, CA, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — When you’re facing questions of whether to file for Bankruptcy or in a quandary over matters relating to Estate Planning or Probate, or have Immigration related legal issues then the factual answers you seek are the preserve of legal professionals.

That’s why the Law Offices of Gregory S. Duncan, based out of Carlsbad, CA, can offer those very solutions. Mr. Duncan specializes in several legal fields, including Immigration, Estate Planning and Probate, Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, and Family Law.

“We pride ourselves in providing effective and compassionate resolutions to our clients’ tribulations with tailored and personalized, cost-effective legal services,” commented Mr. Duncan.

They advise on many facets of Family Law, including divorce, legal separation, annulment, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, prenuptial and post-nuptial agreements.

Their offices can also guide clients with financial problems through the best choice when it comes to Bankruptcy or Debt Settlement. They advise on whether clients qualify for filing Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy, and help determine which debt relief option is suitable for each specific client. “We offer personalized debt relief solutions for our clients, as each client’s financial situation is unique” he stated.

Needing options of a different financial kind, then Mr. Duncan offers couples and families advice on all Estate Planning matters, from establishing a Revocable Living Trust, executing Marital Agreements, or providing representation through administration of a Probate estate.

They also assist individuals and families with the formalities required to sort out the affairs of their loved ones. “It can be a confusing time following a death and difficult to know what steps to take first. Our experience will ensure a compassionate and streamlined Probate administration process,” he added.

The Law Offices of Duncan Gregory serves clients in North County San Diego, including Carlsbad, Encinitas, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos, and Vista.

Even during the pandemic, their offices remain open, available to current clients and new clients via telephone, email, as well as offering virtual consultations.

Their services are garnering five-star testimonials from clients who turned to the Law Offices of Gregory S. Duncan. Catherine H said: “I was impressed with Gregory’s professionalism and personable manner. He helped to no end with all the tedious paperwork involved in the Naturalization process. He gave us amazing advice and was always quick to respond to any questions or concerns we had. I would highly recommend him.”

Tami C said: “I would definitely recommend using Gregory Duncan as your lawyer. Greg was able to help me through my Divorce and with my Estate Planning. He is very friendly, personal and professional. He is wonderful about returning emails promptly. I am very grateful for all of his hard work and excellent job!”

Don J said: “Greg did an outstanding job of handling the Probate for my parents, that included a home sale and stock transfers. Greg was very accessible when questions needed answers, and his follow up, and follow through was spot on. I have worked with many different attorneys in my line of business, and Greg was as good as any I have dealt with through the years.”

