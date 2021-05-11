Rising Trend Of Consuming Natural And Organic Products Create Favourable Circumstances For Adoption Of Amaranth Market

Market Outlook :- 

Amaranth has also been extensively adopted for skin care applications, both personal care and cosmetics, on the back of its micronutrient and antioxidant abilities. Versatility in terms of results and effectiveness remains one of the key attributes of amaranth that is immensely responsible for its surge in popularity.

The rising trend of consuming natural and organic products promoting health and wellness is likely to create favorable circumstances for adoption of amaranth market in the upcoming year

Competency of Amaranth in promoting bone and brain health has fostered its prominence as one of the widely celebrated ancient grains. s.

Global Amaranth market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of sources, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

  • Natural/Organic
  • Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

  • Food manufacturers
    • Baby Staple
    • Cookies
    • Flour
    • Breakfast cereal
    • Others
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of product type, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

  • Grains
  • Seeds
  • Oil
  • Flour

On the basis of region, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • Latin America
  • APAC

Important doubts related to the Amaranth Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)e:

Global Amaranth Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global amaranth market are Van’s International Foods, Inc.; Pure, Inc.; Mary’s Gone Crackers, Inc.; Natures Bakery; Luke’s Organic; Purely Elizabeth; Party-Tizers; NOW Foods; Mukushi Foods; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Nova-Lux Group LLC; Lozmak; Organic Products India; Surajbala Exports Pvt. Ltd. and Kilaru Naturals Private Limited.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

  • An overview of the market, including background and evolution
  • Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential
  • Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends
  • Detailed value chain analysis of the market
  • The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study
  • In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants
  • Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario
  • Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants
  • Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

