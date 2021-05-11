Wood Adhesives Market Top Players, Recent Development & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wood Adhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wood Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025. Wood adhesives are also termed as wood glue that strongly bonds sections of wood together by means of surface attachments. It plays important role in converting all sizes and types of wood into functional products. The adhesives increase the stiffness and resistant strength of the composite sheet.

Key Players:

Henkel

Wanhua Chemical Group

Dana Lim A/S

Lubrizol Corporation

Bostik

Royal DSM

AkzoNobel

H B Fuller Company

Casco Adhesives AB

Franklin Adhesives and Polymers

LonKoll

Growth Drivers:

The Wood Adhesives Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period. Growth in renovation and refurbishing activities, development of the construction, furniture, and woodworking activities, and growing urban populace are documented as major factors of Wood Adhesives Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, presence of alternatives and strict environmental policy may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Product Outlook:

Urea-Formaldehyde

Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde

Phenol-Formaldehyde

Isocyanate

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Soy-based

Application Outlook:

Flooring & Plywood

Furniture

Doors & Windows

Housing Components

Type Outlook:

Natural resin adhesives, hot melt adhesives, casein, polyvinyl acetates, blood aluminum glue, resorcinol and phenol-resorcinol formaldehyde, starch-based, phenol formaldehyde, protein-based, melamine formaldehyde, synthetic resin adhesives, epoxy, and urea formaldehyde are the resin types that could be explored in Wood Adhesives in the forecast period. Synthetic resin adhesive sector accounted for the substantial market share of Wood Adhesives in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of its extraordinary properties like consumer friendly usage and rapid curing. It is exclusively used in cabinets, furniture, plywood, and flooring.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Wood Adhesives in terms of value and volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market share could be rising activities like woodworking, new construction, and housing projects, presence of key manufacturers, rise in export activities, and growing furniture manufacturing business. Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. This may be because of higher expenditure on refurbishment & renovation activities. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

