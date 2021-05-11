Wood Adhesives Market Top Players, Recent Development & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Posted on 2021-05-11 by in Chemicals, Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wood Adhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wood Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025. Wood adhesives are also termed as wood glue that strongly bonds sections of wood together by means of surface attachments. It plays important role in converting all sizes and types of wood into functional products. The adhesives increase the stiffness and resistant strength of the composite sheet.

Key Players:

  • Henkel
  • Wanhua Chemical Group
  • Dana Lim A/S
  • Lubrizol Corporation
  • Bostik
  • Royal DSM
  • AkzoNobel
  • H B Fuller Company
  • Casco Adhesives AB
  • Franklin Adhesives and Polymers
  • LonKoll

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/wood-adhesives-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Wood Adhesives Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period. Growth in renovation and refurbishing activities, development of the construction, furniture, and woodworking activities, and growing urban populace are documented as major factors of Wood Adhesives Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, presence of alternatives and strict environmental policy may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Product Outlook:

  • Urea-Formaldehyde
  • Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde
  • Phenol-Formaldehyde
  • Isocyanate
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyvinyl Acetate
  • Soy-based

Application Outlook:

  • Flooring & Plywood
  • Furniture
  • Doors & Windows
  • Housing Components

Type Outlook:

Natural resin adhesives, hot melt adhesives, casein, polyvinyl acetates, blood aluminum glue, resorcinol and phenol-resorcinol formaldehyde, starch-based, phenol formaldehyde, protein-based, melamine formaldehyde, synthetic resin adhesives, epoxy, and urea formaldehyde are the resin types that could be explored in Wood Adhesives in the forecast period. Synthetic resin adhesive sector accounted for the substantial market share of Wood Adhesives in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of its extraordinary properties like consumer friendly usage and rapid curing. It is exclusively used in cabinets, furniture, plywood, and flooring.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Wood Adhesives in terms of value and volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market share could be rising activities like woodworking, new construction, and housing projects, presence of key manufacturers, rise in export activities, and growing furniture manufacturing business.  Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. This may be because of higher expenditure on refurbishment & renovation activities. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution