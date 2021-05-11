Soil Stabilization Market Analysis, Trends and Top Manufacturers

The global soil stabilization market was valued at USD 21.14 Billion in 2016; this is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2017, to reach USD 27.80 Billion by 2022. Rapid urbanization and improved quality & properties of soil stabilization materials are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for soil stabilization.

Based on application, the soil stabilization market has been segmented into industrial, non-agriculture, and agriculture. The industrial segment dominated the global market, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. The rising technological advancements in machinery and additives help the industry players grow and capitalize on the existing opportunities. Soil stabilization finds industrial applications in roads, airfields, railroads, embankments, reservoirs, bank protection, canals, dams, and coastal engineering. With the infrastructure development across the globe, innovations are foreseen to drive the market for soil stabilization materials in the coming years.

The global market has been segmented, on the basis of method, into mechanical and chemical. The mechanical method segment dominated the global market with a majority of the share. The mechanical method includes various soil stabilization machines such as compactors, rollers, and pavers to improve the strength of the soil. The mechanical method helps in properly and consistently mixing the soil, which can be used in subgrades and design of foundations.

Established infrastructure in developing countries is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the soil stabilization market, globally. Developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and Japan have established infrastructure for public, commercial, and transport sectors. The already-developed infrastructure in these countries presents low prospects for new construction activities.

The key manufacturers in the soil stabilization market include Caterpillar (US), AB VOLVO (Sweden), FAYAT (France), WIRTGEN GROUP (Germany), and CARMEUSE (US). These companies have diversified product portfolios and advanced technologies for soil stabilization equipment at major strategic locations. The other companies which are profiled include Global Road Technology (Australia), Soilworks (US), Graymont (Canada), SNF Holding (US), Aggrebind (US), IRRIDAN USA (US), and Altacrete (US).

