Protein Expression Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Emerging Economies offer Significant Growth Potential

PUNE, India, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Protein Expression Market by Type (Escherichia Coli, Mammalian, Yeast, Pichia, Insect, Baculovirus and Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), Application, End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The growth of this market is driven majorly by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments, along with increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants, will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on system type, segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.

Based on product and service, the protein expression industry is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market. The major factors driving the growth of this market include high incidence of chronic diseases, increasing public and private investments, and increase in life sciences research.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in this protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).

Merck KGaA was the second-largest player in the market. Merck has a diversified range of protein expression systems, such as algal-based expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, prokaryotic expression systems, yeast cell expression systems, and insect cell expression systems. Moreover, the company also offers a range of expression vectors, reagents, and competent cells for the protein expression market. The company runs several long-term fundamental research programs in biology and chemistry as well as research programs directed toward product development. The company’s research and development model is designed to increase productivity and improve the probability of success by prioritizing projects which will lead to innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.