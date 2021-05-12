Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market –Top Key Players and Market Growth

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the blood flow measurement devices market is projected to reach USD 533.0 Million by 2021 from USD 343.6 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. The growth of the overall market can be contributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes coupled with rising geriatric population, technological advancements, and the influx of VC funding.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=243081818

The global blood flow measurement devices market is categorized on the basis of product, application, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into ultrasound and laser Doppler. In 2016, the ultrasound segment accounted for the largest share of the global blood flow measurement device market. Furthermore, the ultrasound market is segmented into ultrasound Doppler and transit-time Flow Meters (TTFM). In 2016, the ultrasound Doppler segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultrasound market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Few of the instances of the strategies followed by the players have been discussed below:

• In February 2017, Medistim ASA established its subsidiary—Medistim Spain S.L. with sales representatives in Madrid and Barcelona. With this expansion, the company aims to support its customers and upgrade its MiraQ installations with combined TTFM and imaging technology.

• In October 2016, SONOTEC introduced its contactless SONOFLOW sensors to reduce contamination by sensitive fluids. They are made of materials like aluminum, stainless steel, and plastic which are easy to use and best suited for severe hygienic settings.

• In April 2016, ADInstruments entered into a partnership with Data Sciences International (DSI) (U.S.) to integrate DSI’s PhysioTelTM implantable telemetry platform with ADI’s acquisition and analysis software—LabChart. ADI will fill in as a selective distributor of DSI instruments. The company aims to provide best quality solutions to their customers with this integration.

The major market players in the blood flow measurement devices market include Medistim ASA (Norway), Transonic Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Moor Instruments Ltd. (U.K.), ADInstruments (Australia), SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany), Deltex Medical Group plc (U.K.), Atys Medical (France), Compumedics Ltd. (Australia), Perimed AB (Sweden), and BIOPAC Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=243081818

Product launches, product enhancements, and product extensions accounted for 42% of the total number of strategic developments undertaken by market players during 2013 to 2017 Players adopted this strategy to develop, commercialize, and expand their product & services portfolio, so as to strengthen their customer base and provide better access to their clients. The key players that adopted this strategy are Medistim ASA (Norway), SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and ADInstruments (Australia).

Collaborations, agreements, contracts, joint ventures, and partnerships accounted for 30% of the total key growth strategies adopted by the players in this market during 2013 to 2016. This strategy was adopted to strengthen their presence in various geographies. The key players who adopted this strategy include Compumedics Ltd. (Australia), Medistim ASA (Norway), Transonic System, Inc. (U.S.), ADInstruments (Australia), Deltex Medical Group PLC (U.K.), BIOPAC Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Oxford Optronix Ltd. (U.K.).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com